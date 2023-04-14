NewLeftHeader

giweather joomla module

Volume 15, Issue 30  | April 14, 2023Subscribe

Awareness Ride raises more than $10,000 benefiting 041423

Share this story

Awareness Ride raises more than $10,000 benefiting the Dr. Mom, organization

The Awareness Ride, a local fundraiser that was held on March 21 at Vessel Laguna Beach (previously Rhythm and Ride) from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. raised more than $10,000 benefiting Dear Mom, an organization for moms raising a person with Down syndrome. 

Awareness Ride getting ready to ride

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of dearmomco.com

Getting ready to ride with hosts Stephanie Chapel and Ryan Hall (back row left and right on the ends). (Back row L-R): Creighton Wall, Jamie Brewer and Mike Slevcove. (Front row L-R): Grace Reber, Catherine Benita, Jermey Fraser and Rocco Keller

Awareness Ride wall and keller.jpg2

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) Creighton Wall and Rocco Keller

Truly a successful event, which celebrated World Down syndrome Day, community members plus 25 riders showed up to support Dear Mom. The festivities also included a Grace Place Art pop up shop, Prins and Wolf, Jedediah Coffee and raffle prizes from local businesses. 

The Awareness Ride was hosted by local Ryan Wall; Stephanie Chapel, owner of Vessel and Faye Cartmale with Faye’s Events. 

Awareness Ride amy 4.jpg3

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) Amy Amaradio, Catherine Benita, Jermey Fraser and Rocco Keller 

Awareness Ride brewer 5.jpg4

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) Jamie Brewer, Creighton Wall, Rocco Keller, Jermey Fraser and Catherine Benita

A special thank you to all the community who supported the event and the incredible sponsors who graciously donated and sponsored a bike.

Dear Mom, conference is hosted by local Amy Amaradio annually at the Festival of Arts. This year the conference is on April 22 and tickets are still available. All special needs moms are welcome.

Awareness Ride benita 4.jpg5

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) Catherine Benita, Stephanie Chapel, Jermey Fraser and Yanti Muljana

Awareness Ride muljana 3.JPEG6

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) Yanti Muljana, Rocco Keller and Catherine Benita

Awareness ride group.jpg7

Click on photo for a larger image

Awareness Ride celebrating World Down syndrome Day at Vessel

If you would like to register for the Dear Mom, Conference and give back to help support this cause, visit www.dearmomco.com/donate.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.