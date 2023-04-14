NewLeftHeader

giweather joomla module

Volume 15, Issue 30  | April 14, 2023Subscribe

Laguna JaZz Band swings the stars 041423

Share this story

Laguna JaZz Band swings the stars at the Art Star Awards on April 28

The Laguna JaZz Band brings its 17-piece ensemble to the Festival of Arts grounds on Friday, April 28 at 5:30 p.m. for an unforgettable evening of Big Band, Latin, rock and pop to dazzle award-winners and their fans at the 15th Annual Art Star Awards. Local jazz phenom Ginger Hatfield sings with the band for this special event. 

laguna jazz hatfield

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Peyton Webster

Laguna JaZz Band featuring Ginger Hatfield

The Art Star Awards is sponsored by the Laguna Beach Arts Alliance and recognizes the many talented artists who contribute to the flourishing arts and cultural events in Laguna Beach. It features a new festival format, including pop-up art demonstrations, music and dance. Tickets for the 15th Annual Art Star Awards are available by contacting Wayne Baglin at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

The Laguna Community Concert and JaZz bands rehearse at the Laguna Beach High School band room on Tuesday nights starting at 6 p.m. For the latest news about the concert and jazz bands and a calendar of concerts, or if you would like to play with the band, go to www.lagunaconcertband.com.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.