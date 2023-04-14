NewLeftHeader

State of the City 2023 041423

State of the City 2023: A look inside what’s happening in Laguna

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Every year, the Laguna Chamber of Commerce brings community folks –city personnel, chamber members, business owners and residents – together to discuss the latest information on what’s happening in the City of Laguna Beach. 

On Tuesday, April 11, the Montage Resort hosted the annual event, which included meeting and greeting before everyone congregated in the dining room.

State of Thalman 1

Click on photo for a larger image

Hootan Hamedani of Hootan & Associates Design Studio and Nooshin Gholizadeh, general manager of Laguna Hospitality Group, in front of mingling crowd

State of Paula 2

Click on photo for a larger image

Chairman of Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors Paula Hornbuckle-Arnold

State of Steve, Sue and Mark 3

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) Steve Chadima, Mayor Pro Tem Sue Kempf and Mark Porterfield

State of surf and sand 4

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) Kat Lengyel-Leahu, Norm Hutton and Ali North of the Surf & Sand Resort

State of Hasty 5

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) Eric Bostwick, Nikki Bostwick, Hasty Honarkar and Greg Paul 

State of city personnel 6

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) Chief of Marine Safety Kevin Snow, Police Chief Jeff Calvert, Fire Chief Niko King, City Manager Shohreh Dupuis, Mayor Bob Whalen, Director of Public Works and Utilities Mark McAvoy, Assistant to the City Manager Jeremy Frimond and Director of Community Development Marc Wiener

State of Cassie 7

Click on photo for a larger image

City of Laguna Beach Communications Manager Cassie Walder with Director of Water Quality David Shissler

Attendees were given insights into everything from business openings to paragliders. 

The meeting opened with greetings from Chamber President and CEO Erin Slattery.

State of Erin 8

Click on photo for a larger image

Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Erin Slattery 

Her introduction was followed by an invocation by Pastor Rod Echols of Neighborhood Congregational Church, wishing all “joy and happiness” and then the audience was privy to an emotional rendition of “The Star Spangled Banner,” sung by LBHS student and Homecoming Queen Lily Gabora. A great way to start the meeting. 

State of Lily 9

Click on photo for a larger image

Lily Gabora 

Chairman of the Board of Directors Paula Hornbuckle-Arnold described the state of the chamber, reporting that membership is rising and that there have been 15 ribbon cuttings so far this year, more than all of 2022.

Then, Imer Bauta of Empress Builders, presenting sponsor of the event, introduced Mayor Bob Whalen.

State of Whalen 10

Click on photo for a larger image

Laguna Beach Mayor Bob Whalen    

Mayor Whalen said the next segment of the program would be a “double header.” Whalen went on to say the theme for his presentation would be “impactfulness” and wanted the audience to be aware that “your city makes a difference.” 

State of Shohreh 11

Click on photo for a larger image

City Manager Shohreh Dupuis   

He focused on the city’s accomplishments – Financial Position, Public Safety, Infrastructure, Parking and Traffic, Business Economic Development, Arts in the Community, Environmental Stewardship and Communication – and City Manager Shohreh Dupuis described the initiatives in the works, looking ahead to 2023. 

state of panel 12

Click on photo for a larger image

City Manager Shohreh Dupuis and panel consisting of (L-R) Assistant City Manager/Chief Financial Officer Gavin Curran, Laguna Beach Police Chief Jeff Calvert, Laguna Beach Fire Chief Niko King, Director of Public Works and Utilities Mark McAvoy and Director of Community Development Marc Wiener

Dupuis talked about the projects and programs the city is planning to implement in 2023, and more importantly, how they are going to bring them to fruition – via the city’s first mission statement: Mission, Vision, Values – which has been developed for the organization as a whole. The mission statement’s core values are PRIDE, P – passionate and professional, R – respectful and responsive, I – integrity and innovative, D – dedicated and diverse, and E – enthusiasm and excellence.    

The audience-prepared questions presented to the panel on such subjects as fire safety, road construction on PCH, noise abatement and paragliders, were answered on the spot. 

There’s no doubt that attendees left with a better knowledge of the workings of the city, its recent accomplishments and its plans for the next year.

Watch the State of the City meeting here.

For more photos by Mary Hurlbut, go to the slideshow below:

 

