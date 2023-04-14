Sawdust Art Festival brings on spring with new classes FP 041423

Sawdust Art Festival brings on spring with new classes and workshops for April and May

Sawdust Art Festival is offering a variety of art classes for April and May – a program that operates in the festival off-season. From watercolors to glass dragon flies, they offer myriad experiences from which to choose to get creative, so sign up now.

Sew your own beach bag on April 19

–Wednesday, April 19, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Sew a cloth beach bag! with Carmen Gundelach

Learn how to sew a one-of-a-kind beach bag on a sewing machine in this introduction to textiles with Carmen Gundelach. Fabric options include vintage textiles or terry cloth material. Working with a selection of sewing supplies (needle, thread, buttons, webbing, scissors and a sewing machine), Gundelach will show you how to cut out the material for the bag pattern, introduce you to the basics of sewing on a sewing machine (if you’ve never used one), straight stitch back and forth and assemble your pieces together to create a very individual, one-of-a-kind beach bag that everyone will want. You can choose to bring your own towels/terry cloth if you wish, but fabric and lining is included in the price of this class.

Cost: $95 per student which includes all materials (thread, buttons, webbing etc.), use of a sewing machine, expert tuition and fabric (but you can bring your own if you wish). This class is suitable for all age groups, but children aged 7-10 yrs. must be accompanied by an adult. This class is not suitable for children under 7 years of age.

Freestyle watercolors with Nansea Williams

–Friday, April 14, 2-4 p.m.

Freestyle Watercolor Workshop with Nansea Williams

Let your spirit soar with this freestyle watercolor workshop! Under the gentle guidance of artist Nansea Williams, you will learn how easy it is to create a beautiful watercolor painting using watercolor brush pens and posca markers. Williams will show you how to apply the paint, using different strokes and layering techniques. She will then show you how to transform your array of color into a beautiful design using posca markers. Cost: $55 per student includes materials.

Many classblowing to choose from

–Sunday, April 30, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. or 2-4 p.m.

–Saturday, May 6, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. or 2-4 p.m.

–Sunday, May 7, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. or 2-4 p.m.

–Saturday, May 13, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. or 2-4 p.m.

–Sunday, May 14, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. or 2-4 p.m.

–Saturday, May 20, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. or 2-4 p.m.

–Sunday, May 21, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. or 2-4 p.m.

–Saturday, May 27, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. or 2-4 p.m.

–Sunday, May 28, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. or 2-4 p.m.

Glassblowing

Encounter the magic of glassblowing with one of their master Sawdust glassblowers! In this truly unique experience, you will be taken through the glassblowing process step-by-step in their famous glass demo booth. You will receive individual, one-on-one instruction to create a beautiful piece of artwork.

Cost: $300 per student for a private two-hour lesson. All materials are provided. Students are required to wear a long-sleeved, button-up shirt and closed-toe shoes.

Class on April 15 and May 27

–Saturday, April 15, 1:30-3:30 p.m.

–Saturday, May 27, 1:30-3:30 p.m.

Whimsical Watercolor Wonders with Kate Cleaves

Discover the various aspects of visual texture, pattern and mark making through a variety of hands-on explorations and process art. Dive into a world of whimsy, let those creative juices flow, learn how to have fun using everyday objects. Cleave’s magical approach will lead you step-by-step to a final project of a paper cutout collage using your own handmade art papers. A truly fun yet educational class with lots of hints and tips about how to make your own mark on your work. This class is great for both absolute beginners, and those with some experience who want to learn more about textures and pattern making. All materials for this project are included in the price. Cost: $75.

Intro to Mosaics, April 15

–Saturday, April 15, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

–Saturday, May 13, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. (Day 1)

–Saturday, May 20, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. (Day 2)

Workshop Option #2

Intro to Mosaics with Ron Shearer, a two-day workshop over two weekends

The ancient art of mosaics is one of the most beautiful and oldest in the history of mankind. Working closely with Ron Shearer, you will create a mosaic that you will not only be proud to display, but will open a whole new world of creativity that you can easily continue on your own. Step-by-step, he will take you through the process of design, materials, cutting techniques and then carefully guide you through the application, initially using glue for positioning. You’ll have a little bit of fun “homework” to do between classes. When you return to the second workshop, you can really home in on the fine details and finishing your artwork. A wonderful, informative and creative workshop, and one that they have had many requests for. This workshop is suitable for absolute beginners or those who want to fine-tune their skills. All materials are provided including supplies from WitsEnd Mosaics. Cost: $300 per student which is fully inclusive of six hours of intensive tuition over two weekends, and all materials including a pair of nippers that you can keep, mosaic glass tiles, design and backing board. Maximum 10 students per class – if you are a larger group, please contact them directly at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Sunshine Swirl in Watercolor on April 14, 28 and May 6, 20

–Friday, April 14, 10 a.m.

–Friday, April 28, 10 a.m.

–Saturday, May 6, 10 a.m.

–Saturday, May 20, 2 p.m.

Sunshine Swirl in Watercolor with Tim Hahne

Enter the vibrant world of watercolor painting with artist Tim Hahne in this fabulous and playful introduction to the medium. Hahne’s Sunshine Swirl class is a fabulous introduction on how to apply watercolor paint to achieve a beautiful, blended rainbow effect of color on heavy-duty watercolor paper. He trains your eye to follow the patterns and shapes that the paint makes, encouraging you to see a sunshine swirling pattern within the picture that you bring to life using a sharpie marker. You will also explore painting watercolor on foam board, allowing you to see how the paint behaves on a different medium. A fun and very rewarding class that is especially great for beginners of all ages, or those looking to learn more about watercolor. Please note, this class is not suitable for children under the age of 10. Cost: $75.

Coral Bowl or Wall Art, April 29 and May 28

–Saturday, April 29, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

–Sunday, May 28, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Coral Bowl or Wall Art with Barbara Lolli

Learn how to turn an abstract idea into a beautiful glass bowl (or decorative wall art) with fused glass artist Barbara Lolli. Choose from a rainbow of vibrant colors and different types of sheet glass and frit (small pieces of glass), then learn to cut and assemble your pieces. The firing of your pieces will be done off-site and will be available for pick-up, or can be mailed to you by USPS Priority Mail (at a small extra cost). Cost: $125 per student. This two-hour class includes all materials and firing costs.

Cyanotype Printed Textiles, April 14 and 29

–Friday, April 14, 2 p.m.

–Saturday, April 29, 2 p.m.

Cyanotype Printed Textiles with Gabe Sullivan

Cyanotypes are cyan-blue prints produced using a photographic printing process. In this workshop, you will explore the cyanotype process to produce your own beautiful and intriguing blue prints on tote bags and any other textiles you wish using a variety of found objects. You will learn how the cyanotype chemicals work and how to apply them to textiles. Tote bag and all other materials provided. You are also welcome to bring any of your own white textiles you would like to print on – such as a white T-shirt. Let your creativity shine as you create a truly unique piece of art that you can wear. Cost: $75.

Magic Castle, April 15

–Saturday, April 15, 2-5 p.m.

Magic Castle Workshop with Nansea Williams

In this magical workshop with Nansea Williams, students will create a one-of-a-kind fairy princess or prince, and an enchanting castle playhouse. Each castle is a blank canvas, ready to be decorated and painted in the class. It measures 12×12 and has an easy to carry handle so your little artist can take their playhouse and handmade doll on the go. Paints, decorative papers, glitter and more will be provided so that every castle is unique. Students can create a realistic exterior by painting “brickwork,” or they can make it a fantasy castle in bright pinks or blues, with sprinkles of fairy dust. And that’s just the outside. The castle hinges open to expose two floors of rooms that will need papering, painting and decorations. The more imaginative you are – the better. And of course, no castle is complete without a Prince or Princess (one Prince or Princess, per child). Williams will then show you how to make a little royal doll to live there.

This workshop offers a huge amount of fun and creativity that can be shared with your child(ren) or grandkids during spring break. Only one castle per family.

Cost: $125 which includes one adult and child. Materials for an additional child is $25. If you would like to add additional children, call Art Education directly at 949.497.0515, or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and they can arrange a payment separately.

This three-hour workshop includes an intricate wooden castle to take home, materials to make a little prince or princess for your castle and everything you need to decorate it with.

Landscape Postcards in Glass on April 15 and 16

–Saturday, April 15, 1-3:30 p.m.

–Sunday, April 16, 1 p.m.

Landscape Postcards in Glass with Siân Poeschl

Create a beautiful landscape postcard in hand-cut glass in this informative class with fused glass artist Siân Poeschl. Taking you through each stage of the process, Poeschl will explain the vibrant colorful world of fused glass, helping you to create a replica of your chosen design. This unique workshop provides all materials, equipment and expertise to create a piece of art that can be displayed or framed. Your artwork will be available after firing, which is undertaken by the artist at their studio. Participants may bring an 8.5”x11” printout of their favorite landscape, or imagery can be selected at the class. Please wear closed-toe shoes. Cost: $265 per student. This is a 2.5-hour class, and it includes all materials and firing costs.

Going Marbles with Paint Pour - April 19

–Wednesday, April 19, 2-4 p.m.

–Friday, May 26, 5-7 p.m. (includes wine!)

Going Marbles with Paint Pour! with Joshua Hill

An alternative paint pour experience. Join local artist Joshua Hill in this expressive class where you will learn how to create intricate, one-of-a-kind designs with fluid paint. Hill will show you how to create striking patterns and color combinations with unconventional tools. This is a super fun class where you can really let your inner artist go. Cost: $95. This class is suitable for all age groups, but children ages 7-10 yrs. must be accompanied by an adult. This class is not suitable for children under 7 years of age.

Couture Collage - April 29

–Saturday, April 29, 10 a.m.-12.p.m.

Couture Collage with Nansea Williams

A delightful class for all you fashionistas out there. Piece together fabulous frocks, heavenly heels, perfect purses and awesome accessories using a variety of mixed media including patterned paper, fabric, sequins, feathers, skeleton leaves, glitter and glue. Working on a canvas panel, you will also incorporate different stamping and painting techniques to produce a whimsical background, suitable for any supermodel. Cost: $55 per student. Includes all materials. All ages are welcome, but children under 10 must be accompanied by an adult.

Pottery Wheel Experience on April 29 at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

–Saturday, April 29, 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

–Saturday, May 6, 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

–Saturday, May 13, 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

–Saturday, May 20, 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

–Saturday, May 27, 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Pottery Wheel Experience with Robert Jones

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to sit at a potter’s wheel and actually throw a pot? Robert Jones will take you through the process step-by-step, allowing you to gain confidence so that, with his help, you will make your own pottery pieces on the wheel. Each student will make approximately three to four pieces that he will then fire and glaze in his own studio so that you will end up with a beautifully glazed mug or bowl which you can truly call your own.

Please note: The firing and glazing time will take approximately three to four weeks before your art is ready to collect. If you wish your items to be mailed, there will be an additional cost to cover postage and packing. Absolutely no experience is necessary to take this class, however closed-toe shoes and casual, comfortable clothing are recommended. All materials are included in the cost. Cost: $100 per student (there may be an additional charge if you wish to have your items mailed).

Fused Glass and Driftwood Wind Chime Suncatcher

–Sunday, April 30, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

–Sunday, May 21, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Fused Glass & Driftwood Wind Chime Suncatcher with Barbara Lolli

Create a delightful pair of wind chimes with fused glass and driftwood artful arrangements in this class by Sawdust artist Barbara Lolli. Each student will make two chimes, creating beautiful pieces of art to either hang in your own home or give as a unique gift for someone special. The firing of your pieces will be done offsite and will be available for pickup at the Sawdust, or mailed to you by USPS priority mail at a small extra cost depending on the size of the piece.

Cost: $125 per student. This three-hour class includes all materials and firing costs.

Zodiac Therapeutic Art on May 6

–Saturday, May 6, 1-3 p.m.

Zodiac Therapeutic Art with Tyra Vassallo

These classes with Tyra Vassallo focus on how to use free-flow art as a therapeutic activity. Vassallo will be sharing her process, which has evolved over the years, to help you connect with your emotions and find inner peace. It is her hope, that by sharing her technique with you, you will find your own creative ritual and thus establishing your own, personal art style to connect within. This is a two-hour class and includes all materials including canvas, paints and inks, brushes, palette knives and a glass of wine! In this class you will paint your zodiac sign, exploring different layers and textures to achieve a beautiful painting. Cost: $95 per student, includes wine and materials.

Celebrate Mother’s Day on May 7

–Sunday, May 7, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Celebrate Mother’s Day together with art! with Sheila Lind Anderson

A beautiful memory to celebrate mothers everywhere. Whether you’re a Mom, or you wish to honor your Mom, Grandma or important mother figure in your life, join the artist in this delightful two-hour class of whimsical painting. Using acrylic and watercolor paint, pencil, markers, stamps, papers and colored pencils, Anderson will take you through the process of producing this charming picture that will make a perfect gift! Cost: $85, includes all materials, bountiful coffee and treats.

Sew a whale on May 7, 21 or 27

–Sunday, May 7, 1-3 p.m.

–Sunday, May 21, 1-3 p.m.

–Sunday, May 27, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Sew a Cute Whale with Carmen Gundelach

Learn the basics of sewing and pattern making in this class that is ideal for ages 9 and over (adults are welcome, too!). Carmen Gundelach will show you how to trace the pattern onto fabric, cutting it out and hand sewing it together. This is a class that you can do with your kids or just have fun and do it yourself. You can either bring your favorite fabric or choose from supplies that Gundelach will have.

Cost: $69 per student which includes all materials. This class is suitable for all age groups, but children under 9 years of age must be accompanied by an adult.

To visit the Sawdust website for more information, an update on classes and to register, go to https://sawdustartfestival.org/classes.

Sawdust Art Festival is located at 935 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach.

Drypoint Etching - May 12

–Friday, May 12, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Drypoint Etching with Hedy Buzan

Learn this fascinating printmaking process with long time artist and printmaker, Hedy Buzan. Step-by-step, Buzan will show you how to print line etchings using the drypoint process. You will start the class by drawing a simple design (either from a favorite photo or picture that you bring with you, or from an image Buzan will have). You will then transfer it onto a plate, which is printed onto paper using an etching press. She will also demonstrate how to create prints at home without using a press. Your beautiful, finished print will be mounted on matt board, ready for you to frame and hang on your wall. Cost: $125 per student. This 2.5 hour class includes all materials and matboard.

Colorful Carp on May 12 and 19

–Friday, May 12, 5-7 p.m.

–Friday, May 19, 5-7 p.m.

After Dark: Colorful Carp in Acrylics with Fernando Micheli

Experience the joy of painting these beautiful colorful carp under Fernando Micheli’s expert guidance. Step-by-step, he will show you how to build your composition, from the initial design right through to the final stages of your painting. You will learn how to use bold, expressive paint strokes, layering the paint so that your finished piece will have that feeling of lightness and movement. This is a two-hour class which is inclusive of all materials and a complimentary glass of wine. A great way to start your weekend. Cost: $95, includes complimentary wine.

Fused Glass Jewelry! May 14

–Sunday, May 14, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Fused Glass Jewelry with Barbara Lolli

Learn to make beautiful fused glass jewelry with Sawdust artist Barbara Lolli. Choose from a rainbow of vibrant colors and different types of sheet glass and frit (small pieces of glass), then learn to cut and assemble your pieces. The firing of your pieces will be done offsite and will be available for pickup at the Sawdust, or mailed to you by USPS priority mail at a small extra cost depending on the size of the piece. Cost: $125 per student. This three-hour class includes all materials and firing costs.

Collage and wine! May 26

–Friday, May 26, 5-7 p.m.

After Dark: Couture Collage with Nansea Williams

An evening session of collage and wine.

Piece together fabulous frocks, heavenly heels, perfect purses and awesome accessories using a variety of mixed media including patterned paper, fabric, sequins, feathers, skeleton leaves, glitter and glue. Working on a canvas panel, you will also incorporate different stamping and painting techniques to produce a whimsical background, suitable for any supermodel. Cost: $75 per student. Includes all materials and wine.

