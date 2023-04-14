NewLeftHeader

giweather joomla module

Volume 15, Issue 30  | April 14, 2023Subscribe

Building Hope: City of Hope Orange County invites 041423

Share this story

Building Hope: City of Hope Orange County invites feedback on design of new cancer hospital

With construction underway on Orange County’s only specialty hospital exclusively focused on treating and curing cancer, City of Hope Orange County is ensuring that the cancer hospital built for the community is also built with the community.

City of Hope Orange County has created a to-scale replica of patient rooms, imaging suites, the pharmacy and several other rooms of the cancer hospital, which will open in 2025. The goal of the “mock design” is to solicit feedback from patients, physicians, staff and community members before the design is finalized.

This feedback gives City of Hope Orange County the ability to fine tune rooms for optimal care, interior design and functionality before they are built.

Building Hope hospital interior

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos and rendering courtesy of City of Hope

Interior rendering of the new City of Hope six-story, 73-bed cancer hospital, scheduled to open in 2025

The six-story, 73-bed cancer hospital will be Orange County’s only cancer specialty hospital. It will open in 2025 and will be seamlessly connected to City of Hope Orange County Lennar Foundation Cancer.

Like the cancer center, the hospital is designed around the unique needs of people with cancer. City of Hope is Orange County’s most advanced cancer care and is home to pioneering research breakthroughs. In fact, discoveries made at City of Hope impact 100 million lives each year. 

The hospital will bring in the warmth of nature with abundant windows and natural light. Color tones and design elements support the recommendations of Feng Shui experts, creating inviting areas filled with a sense of harmony. This will be a supportive and healing environment for all.

Building Hope Annette Walker

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) Annette M. Walker, President of City of Hope Orange County, City of Irvine Mayor Farrah N. Khan, grateful patient Heidi Paolone and Cynthia Powers, vice president and associate chief of nursing at City of Hope Orange County, in the “mock design” of the planned specialty cancer hospital

“Every aspect of our advanced cancer campus is designed around meeting the needs of our patients and their families so they can focus on healing,” said Annette M. Walker, president of City of Hope Orange County. “Inviting people in at the design stage is part of our philosophy of being here as a good neighbor and fulfilling our promise to our community.”

Building Hope Edward Kim

Click on photo for a larger image

Edward S. Kim, M.D., M.B.A., physician-in-chief, City of Hope Orange County (right), explains why City of Hope Orange County created a to-scale replica of patient rooms, imaging suites, the pharmacy and several other rooms of the cancer hospital, which will open in 2025. Grateful patient Heidi Paolone (left) and Jennifer S. Wang (center), executive director of Asian American Senior Citizens Services Center, listen

Irvine Mayor Farrah N. Khan recently had the opportunity to walk through the mock design. “It’s such an honor to have City of Hope here in the City of Irvine providing the quality of care, the unique services that City of Hope is offering,” Khan said. “I think that’s something that’s very special.”

More than 500 people were invited to provide their feedback before City of Hope Orange County Lennar Foundation Cancer Center was completed in 2022.

City of Hope is investing more than $1.5 billion, fueled in part by philanthropy, to develop and support a comprehensive cancer campus of the future in Irvine. The cancer center, City of Hope Orange County’s four regional clinics and the planned hospital will create Orange County’s largest network exclusively dedicated to cancer treatment and cures.

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.