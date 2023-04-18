NewLeftHeader

Dennis’ Local Almanac 041823

Dennis’ Local Almanac

By DENNIS McTIGHE

Marine layer lingers 

Dennis 5Here at the beach, we’re still waiting for that elusive first 70-degree day to make an appearance. This is the deepest into any year that we’ve gone without a 70 degree temp. Both air and ocean temps this winter in Laguna are at their coldest levels since the winter of 1978-79.

Now it’s gloom time, and there’s been plenty of it as of late. On Sunday at noon, the thick marine layer had yet to clear and it was a chilly 59 degrees on Main Beach. The water temp remains a chilly 56 degrees, and the surf is tiny as it has been for quite some time.

In the springtime, these bouts of gloom are an annual occurrence in Lagunaville. The amount of gloom varies from year to year, but the average number of gloomy days is around five in April, ramping up to around 10 or so days in May, and the peak time is June with an average of about 15 days – hence the nickname “June gloom.”

Once spring arrives, a high pressure area camps out a few hundred miles off our coast, while the interior regions of Southern California begin to warm up. As the sun gets higher in the sky, it results in daytime heating, causing what’s called a thermal low pressure. It settles in over the Imperial Valley and lower Colorado River Valley near towns like Thermal and Blythe. 

As you probably know by now, air always blows from higher pressure into lower pressure, so this moist marine air filters east into our coastal and intermediate areas in the form of fog or thick stratus cloud layers as much as 5,000 ft. deep or more. When it’s that thick, the clouds will push far inland, sometimes crawling up the coastal facing slopes of our local mountains. 

However, the deserts remain clear as the atmosphere is much drier once you reach the peaks of the mountains. When the marine layer is much thinner – say 1,000 to 1,500 ft. thick – the clouds will usually clear by midmorning in the inland coastal valleys and in the inland valleys by midmorning and by late morning or noon along the beaches. When the marine layer stratus clouds are thick enough, light precipitation in the form of heavy drizzle or very light rain may fall, but moisture amounts are generally less than a 10th of an inch.

Like I said earlier, the frequency of marine layer varies from year to year. There have actually been a few occasions where the gloom hung on for most of that summer like in 1967, 1973, and most recently 1991, where we only had about a half dozen or so days when the sun was out all day. 

On the other end of the scale we’ve gotten lucky and had only a couple of days of gloom the whole time – like in 1996 when we had only one gloomy day that May and only one gloomy day during the entire month of June. The year 1992 was a good one as well with only four days of gloom during May and June of that year. 

We’ve had that many days of gloom this year already and it’s only the middle of April! Our gloom period is a walk in the park compared to the Pacific Northwest when it’s gloomy and cold and rainy for months on end from October to sometimes June. You couldn’t pay me enough to live in Portland. That’d be like doin’ time.

Have a great week and we’ll get together again next week!

 

