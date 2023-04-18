NewLeftHeader

giweather joomla module

Volume 15, Issue 31  | April 18, 2023Subscribe

Festival of Arts debuted Fresh Faces exhibit FP 041823

Share this story

Festival of Arts debuted Fresh Faces exhibit at foaSOUTH on April 15 and runs through June 1

The Festival of Arts Fine Art Show in Laguna Beach will be opening its doors this summer on July 5; however, patrons will have an opportunity to get a sneak peek of the artwork of many first-time Festival exhibitors at Fresh Faces 2023. This highly anticipated exhibition at the Festival’s satellite gallery foaSOUTH, which debuted on Saturday, April 15, showcases a fascinating look into the innovative and diverse artwork of 12 prestigious artists from Orange County.

“We are very excited to have 10 of the 17 new artists joining us for this exhibit,” said Director of Exhibits Christine Georgantas. “This exhibit presents an incredible array of artworks that reflect the creativity and high-quality standards that have become synonymous with the Festival of Arts.”

Festival of flowers

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Festival of Arts

“Adornment” by Mixed Media artist and first-time Festival of Arts exhibitor Jill Maytorena

Fresh Faces 2023 opened just in time for World Art Day on April 15 and runs through June 1. The exhibition features a wide range of mediums including painting, ceramics, photography, mixed media and more. 

The artists and mediums presented are Kevin Avery (photography), Mustapha El Basri (photography), Jill Maytorena (mixed media), Daniel Monroe (ceramics), Cindy Motley (painting), James Pearce (mixed media), Dominic Petruzzi (photography), Colleen Premer (printmaking), Courtney Ryan (jewelry) and Eri Sugimoto (ceramics).

Since its inception in 1932, thousands of artists have showcased and sold their artwork at the Festival of Arts. “These new exhibiting artists, along with our longtime exhibitors, will create a memorable and remarkable Fine Art Show this summer,” said Georgantas.

Fresh Faces 2023 is open daily 9 a.m.- 8 p.m., now through June 1 at the Festival of Arts satellite gallery foaSOUTH, located inside Active Culture at 1006 S. Coast Highway, Laguna Beach. For more information, visit www.foapom.com, or follow This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. on social media. To support the Festival of Arts, visit www.foapom.com/supportnow.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.