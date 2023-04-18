NewLeftHeader

giweather joomla module

Volume 15, Issue 31  | April 18, 2023Subscribe

Hope lives here: City of Hope Orange County 041823

Share this story

Hope lives here: City of Hope Orange County grateful patient and cancer survivor is thankful for the gift of tomorrow

As a City of Hope Orange County grateful patient, breast cancer survivor and Laguna Beach resident, I was honored to share my personal story at the Greater Irvine Chamber’s 10th annual Women of Influence event. This year’s theme was “Leading with Confidence,” and it aptly described 10 remarkable women leaders in our community – thought leaders, game changers, innovators and more.

Here is what I told the audience of hundreds:

“Female leadership, confidence and ingenuity is perhaps more important now than ever. For me personally, female leadership may have well saved my life. On my daughter’s birthday in 2020, I was diagnosed with breast cancer. I was 38 years old. 

Like many women in their 30s, I did not have cancer on my Bingo card. I had two small children and was living happily in Laguna Beach with a lifetime ahead of me. So how was this now my life? 

 My daughter was 6, and my son was only 2. And I wasn’t sure I’d get to see them grow up. Tomorrow was something I was always certain about, but I no longer knew how many tomorrows I had.

Hope lives here Amin

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of City of Hope

Leslie Amin, grateful patient and cancer survivor

As quickly as I was diagnosed, I was shuttled down the cancer “conveyor belt” at a local general hospital. It was all happening so fast. A thunderstorm inside my head. And I wish someone just yelled “Stop, she is having the hardest day of her life!” But no one did, so I went along. What choice did I have?

When I started sharing the news with family and friends, I connected with a friend who said, “I’m sure you’re in great hands, but I want to talk to you about City of Hope and let you know that’s an option.” It was the first time I realized that I did have a choice. I did have options and I immediately felt relieved.

I was a 38-year-old woman who was in for the battle of her life. It wasn’t easy, but I couldn’t imagine my journey without my team at City of Hope, which included incredible women physicians, nurses, clinicians and more. City of Hope saw me as so much more than a patient or a pathology report, and they recognized me and my needs as a mother, a wife and a daughter. I have countless stories I could share.

We are all women of influence, because we all can advocate for ourselves and be the hero in our own health care journey. Two hundred and fifty thousand women are diagnosed with breast cancer each year. One in eight women in the U.S., and one in seven in Orange County. The rates of women under 40 being diagnosed each year are continuing to climb.

Yet somehow, the age at which women can receive baseline mammograms has not been lowered. I had my annual appointment and a breast exam just a few months prior to diagnosis and nothing yet was palpable. If I had the option of getting a mammogram at that time, it would’ve been visible. 

As the breast cancer epidemic continues to evolve, so must our medical system. City of Hope recognizes this and is committed to increasing access to its leading-edge breast cancer prevention, early detection and treatment breakthroughs. 

We all must have the opportunity to fight for our lives and City of Hope saved mine. Because of the advanced care I was so blessed to receive, I have a lifetime of memories to make with my family and I want that chance for every woman out there.

Thank you to City of Hope for giving me back the gift of tomorrow.” 

This is the “Hope” you’ve been waiting for. For more information, visit www.cityofhope.org/oc.

This is paid content by City of Hope Orange County. To make an appointment at any of City of Hope’s five Orange County locations, call 888.333.HOPE (4673).

City of Hope Orange County Lennar Foundation Cancer Center

–City of Hope Newport Beach Fashion Island

–City of Hope Newport Beach Lido

–City of Hope Irvine Sand Canyon

City of Hope Huntington Beach

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.