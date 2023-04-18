NewLeftHeader

Village Laguna general meeting to feature former law professor and author Daniel P. Selmi

Village Laguna’s general meeting on Tuesday April 25 at 7 p.m. will be held at the Susi Q Community Center. The featured speaker is Daniel P. Selmi, who will be discussing his new book Dawn at Mineral King Valley: The Sierra Club, the Disney Company, and the Rise of Environmental Law, published by the University of Chicago.

The book recounts the story behind the historic Mineral King Valley case, which reveals how the Sierra Club battled Disney’s ski resort development and launched a new environmental era in America. The story has special salience for Village Laguna because of Arnold Hano’s role in preventing development of a ski resort at Mineral King, and because it details a David and Goliathesque Supreme Court showdown, involving the Sierra Club and Disney that set a revolutionary legal precedent for the era of environmental activism we live in today.

Selmi was until recently the Fritz P. Burns Professor of Law at Loyola Law School. He is co-author of the casebook Land Use Regulation: Cases and Materials and co-author of the two-volume treatise, State Environmental Law. He is co-editor of the most comprehensive treatise on California environmental and land use law, the six-volume California Environmental Law and Land Use Practice.

Join Village Laguna for this in-person event with light refreshments. All are welcome.

 Susi Q Community Center is located at 380 3rd St., Laguna Beach. For more information, visit www.villagelaguna.org.

 

