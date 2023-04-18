NewLeftHeader

Twenty-eighth class graduates from Laguna Beach

Twenty-eighth class graduates from Laguna Beach Police Citizens Academy

On Thursday, April 13, the 28th class of the Laguna Beach Police Department Citizens Academy graduated. The graduation ceremony was held at the Mozambique restaurant in Laguna Beach. Sixteen students graduated from the program and have joined the Citizens Academy Alumni, now 520 strong! Attending the graduation ceremony were family members of the graduates and staff representatives from the Laguna Beach Police Department. 

Top row (L-R): Jailer Jonathan Delgado, CSO Nicole Rice, Jenn Sarnsen, Ross Fallah, Sandy Conrad-Jauregui, Rick Jauregui, Demetrio Toreeblanca-Lopez, Cadet Julio Perez-Martinez; Middle row (L-R): Gregory Miller, Mariann Tracy, Ed Runyon, Nansea Williams, Franky Duschane; Front row (L-R): Alexandra Linden, Steven Kinaly, Miranda Barone, Lisa Runyon, Corrie Larek, Elena Balidio, Shelly Bennecke

The Citizens Academy is a 12-week non-stress course that meets one night a week from 6-9:30 pm. The program is designed to provide community members with a better understanding of the Laguna Beach Police Department and to help foster better relations between police personnel and community members. 

Citizens Academy participants attend training session

The Citizens Academy includes instruction in the following areas: history of the police department, investigations, traffic enforcement, accident investigation, driving under the influence investigation, gangs, narcotics, crime prevention, crime scene investigation, police K-9 program and volunteer programs. Academy members are also given a chance to shoot at the police firing range, participate in mock car stop scenarios and take a tour of the Orange County Jail. 

 The next Citizens Academy will start in January 2024. If you are interested in attending the next class or have questions regarding the Citizens Academy, contact Ross Fallah at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

