NewLeftHeader

giweather joomla module

Volume 15, Issue 31  | April 18, 2023Subscribe

Cultural Arts welcomes spring with Art That’s Small FP 041823

Share this story

Cultural Arts welcomes spring with Art That’s Small and other fun events

cultural arts colorful houses

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

“Colorful Houses” by Heather Reichard

Exhibiting through April 20

21st Annual Art That’s Small 

The exhibition can be viewed during City Hall business hours through April 20, featuring artwork from 53 Orange County artists. This program is funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach.

Saturday, April 22, 11 a.m.

Earth Day Mural Dedication

The Arts Commission invites the public to attend the dedication of the new mural, Beneath the Waves by Sonny Behan, on April 22 at 11 a.m. in recognition of Earth Day. The 90-foot mural is part of an initiative by the PangeaSeed Foundation called “Sea Walls: Artists for Oceans,” whose purpose is to drive positive environmental action and ocean conservation. The mural imagery depicts the Pacific Sea Nettle, a species of Jellyfish native to Southern California. The imagery sees the Sea Nettle transform from an invertebrate to a plastic bag, plastic being one of the greatest threats to the ocean’s health and biodiversity. The intent of the imagery is to raise awareness about the critical issue of plastic pollution in our oceans while also encouraging and celebrating the importance of protecting our valuable marine resources for future generations to enjoy.

cultural arts flowers

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

Temporary flower installation on May 4 for First Thursdays Art Walk 

Thursday, May 4

Flower Pop-up Temporary Installation

The Arts Commission has approved a 48-hour pop-up flower mural art installation at the Promenade on Forest performance stage. Students from Laguna Beach High School, in collaboration with PoppyHill Flowers and FLOW, will create the flower mural art installation on the Stage on Forest Avenue on May 4. The work will be revealed late afternoon for the First Thursdays Art Walk and provide a backdrop to the weekend performers on the stage.

The installation will be made of recycled materials covered asymmetrically with sunset-colored flowers. The community is invited to share and take flowers from the installation on Saturday, May 6.

The FLOW program is designed to weave together students, diverse academic disciplines and community partners to strengthen the stewardship of the natural environment. FLOW stands for fire, land, ocean and water. Students study FLOW topics in grades 9-12, having experiences across the curriculum, through a common read and by attending community partner events.

Fridays in May, 6:30 p.m. to sunset

Spring Concerts at Heisler Park

Come enjoy free live music performances each Friday evening in May at the Heisler Park Amphitheater.

cultural arts pirate

Courtesy of Pacific Opera Project

Pacific Opera Project on May 13 

Saturday, May 13, 5 p.m.

Pacific Opera Project - Bluebird Park

The public is invited to attend a free performance of The Pirates of Penzance by Pacific Opera Project at Bluebird Park. These programs are funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach.

For more information about the Cultural Arts Programs, click here.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.