LOCA marches into spring FP 041823

LOCA marches into spring

LOCA has put together an interesting and diverse mix of events for spring. There are new art programs and collaborations between LOCA and LPAPA – Artful Afternoons and paint togethers and Art Talks.

LOCA marches Wendy Wirth

Click on photo for a larger image 

In-person paint together with Wendy Wirth on April 

Tuesday, April 18, 9-11 a.m.

LPAPA and LOCA - Wendy Wirth: In-Person Paint Together, Magical Main Beach, rescheduled due to rain

375 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach.

Register to join LPAPA Artist Member Wendy Wirth for this fun and informative LPAPA+LOCA in-person Mentor Paint Together session on “Magical Main Beach” in plein air. Join Wirth right on the shore to capture Laguna’s unique coastal view from Main Beach on your canvas. In this mentor session, she will show you how to compose an interesting viewpoint and how to establish values that create depth and atmosphere.

Registration fee: $25 for LPAPA and LOCA Members, $50 for Non-members. For tickets, click here.

LOCA marches Reem

Click on photo for a larger image 

Two textile workshops on April 19 and 26 – demonstrating the ancient practice of Shibori 

Wednesdays, April 19 and 26, from 1-4 p.m.

Shibori and Indigo Dyeing with Reem Khalil

These classes are held on two consecutive Wednesdays in the Susi Q art room of the Laguna Beach Community Center.

This two-session textile workshop will demonstrate the ancient practice of Shibori tying, clamping, stitching and wrapping of silk or paper. Shibori will then be dipped in an indigo vat. You will walk away with several pieces of wearable and fine art pieces.

Cost: LOCA Members $50, Non-members $100. To register, click here.

LOCA marches four decades

Click on photo for a larger image 

Dinah and Christopher Lee 

April 20, 5:30-7 p.m.

Art Talks: “Four Decades of Art and Fashion” with Dinah and Christopher Lee

LCAD Gallery, downtown Laguna Beach

Dinah and Christopher Lee started as artists, and became a wholesale fashion manufacturer with 36 years of international distribution. Operating the Gallery of Wearable Art (GOWA) in Laguna Beach for 16 years, they will share how they curated collections, and selected textiles, patterns and colors. Their gallery is now located in Cambria, and they continue creating hand-painted designs on clothing. Note: Attendees who own GOWA clothes are invited to wear them as examples. Advance registration required. 

Cost: Visitors $20, Free to LOCA members. To register, click here.

loca marches Vansell

Artisan Cards - May 3 

May 3, 1-4 p.m.

Artisan Cards with Joy Vansell

Laguna Beach Community Center

Joy Vansell will provide cuttings from vintage papers, dictionaries and music books, and teach how to make cards and envelope liners. Perfect for upcoming mother’s, father’s, or graduation days. 

Cost: $50, $25 LOCA members. To register, click here.

LOCA marches Lesli

Click on photo for a larger image 

“Sunset Surprise” by Lesli Bonanni, FOA, 2019 

Wednesday, May 10, 1 - 4 p.m.

Pan Pastels with Lesli Bonanni

Laguna Beach Community Center 380 Third St.

One-Day Workshop: In this pastel class, you will be using Pan Pastels and various other unique tools to create ethereal, minimalist landscapes or seascapes. For inspiration, bring a photo of your favorite destination, choose from photos provided by the teacher, or simply bring your imagination and work intuitively from memory.

Cost: LOCA Members $25, Non-members $50. To register, click here.

For more information about LOCA, go to www.locaarts.org.

loca marches Emanuel

Click on photo for a larger image 

Open Critiques - May 11

–Thursday, May 11, 5:30-7 p.m.

Art Talks: “Open Critiques” with Lani Emanuel

LCAD Gallery, downtown Laguna Beach

Led by Lani Emanuel MFA, “Open Critiques” is a great opportunity for artists, of all levels, to bring in work and receive positive support and constructive feedback on finished, or in-progress pieces. Observers are welcome and everyone will expand their knowledge of ways to look at art. Advance registration is required. 

Cost: Visitors $20, Free to LOCA members. To register, click here.

LOCA marches dog

Click on photo for a larger image 

Pet Portraits on May 17 and 24

Wednesday, May 17, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Wednesday, May 24, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Pet Portraits with Hilary McCarthy

Laguna Beach Community Center 380 Third Street

Two-part Workshop: Wednesdays, May 17 & 24. Register to join Laguna College of Art and Design faculty, Hilary McCarthy, for this fun and PAWS-itive class, Pet/Animal Painting! Hilary will demonstrate her oil painting process, tricks on painting fur, compositional elements, and getting a likeness of your favorite animal on canvas. Participants will be working from photo reference.

Cost: Members $50, $100 for non-members. To register, click here.

 

