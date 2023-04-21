A study in contrasts: A thought-provoking artistic FP 042123

A study in contrasts: A thought-provoking artistic dialogue on display at LAM

By MARRIE STONE

Art’s power is often experienced best through its juxtapositions and tensions. This feels especially true today at the Laguna Art Museum (LAM) with its neighboring exhibitions currently on display: Shepard Fairey’s Facing the Giant: Three Decades of Dissent and Unseen Ties: The Visual Collection of Sherman Library & Gardens. Though the curators may not have intended it, experiencing these two exhibitions together gives rise to a new conversation, one that brings additional energy to the whole.

The tone of the Unseen Ties show is celebratory. The bucolic plein air paintings in the Sherman Collection showcase the majestic natural beauty of early Orange County, while the accompanying commentary and portraits honor the library’s roots and the two men who made the collection possible.

Fairey’s political posters, by contrast, shine critical light on wealth and power, racial oppression and our country’s appetite for war.

While Unseen Ties celebrates Southern California’s founders and their contributions to our culture, Fairey’s work critiques the traditions that made that culture possible. Viewing the shows in tandem, visitors are treated to an added layer of meaning.

Photos by Jeff Rovner

(L-R) “Female Portrait” by Emil Kosa III (1922) from “Unseen Ties: The Visual Collection of Sherman Library & Gardens” and “Commanda” by Shepard Fairey from “Facing the Giant: Three Decades of Dissent”

The two shows arose independently. Unseen Ties unfolded over the course of the pandemic when, in 2022, LAM held its annual art auction on the Sherman Gardens grounds to comply with outdoor protocols. This laid the foundation for a synergistic partnership between the two organizations, resulting in the Sherman Collection being shown for the first time ever outside its Corona del Mar home. Fairey’s Facing the Giant was organized by the Landau Traveling Exhibitions in association with Obey Giant Art.

During my recent visit to the museum, the placement of these shows in adjoining rooms provoked a complicated dialogue in my mind. The Sherman Collection documents history. The Fairey installation comments on it. The order in which the exhibits are seen may influence your overall experience.

I recommend viewing the Sherman Collection first, in part for the chronology and historical context, but also because the work lays a foundation for traditional Southern California art and its depiction of seemingly simpler times. The undeveloped landscapes remind viewers what our surroundings looked like not so long ago, before the real estate boom of the latter half of the 20th century. Prosperous men like Arnold Haskell (founder of Sherman Library & Gardens) and Moses Hazeltine Sherman (Haskell’s mentor for whom the library is named), played an instrumental role in Southern California’s development. Sherman, in particular, was an industrial giant.

Click on photo for a larger image

“The Field Road” by William Wendt (1941)

M.H. Sherman (1853-1932) trained as an educator but eventually emerged as a major land developer and savvy entrepreneur. Along the way, he acquired the moniker “General” after being appointed as Adjutant General of Arizona, a position that granted him authority over the state militia. Throughout the late 19th and early 20th centuries, Sherman invested in mining, cattle and real estate. He founded Valley National Bank, built and operated the Phoenix Street Railway and gained a controlling interested in Phoenix Water Works. Still in his 30s, Sherman boasted that he paid more taxes than anyone else in the territory. By 1903, Sherman was serving on the Los Angeles Board of Water Commissions where he was later forced to resign due to a conflict of interest with his real estate holdings.

Sherman joined with Harrison Gray Otis, Harry Chandler (publisher of the LA Times) and a few others. “The men formed a syndicate and started buying up land,” said Library Director Jill Thrasher. “There wasn’t a lot of development at that time. They developed the San Fernando Valley, including Sherman Oaks (named after Sherman), Hollywoodland and Canoga Park.”

Sherman’s syndicate also developed large swaths of downtown Los Angeles. They purchased more than 840,000 acres in Imperial Valley and northern Mexico, including much of the delta of the Colorado River. Sherman became one of the principal investors in the Colorado River Land Company, an instrumental force in procuring water for Southern California, which gave rise to the lush landscapes we enjoy today. Sherman also purchased the 275,000-acre Tejon Ranch, where oil would soon be discovered. Tejon Ranch remains the largest land purchase in California’s history and still the largest privately held property in the state. A regular attendee of the Bohemian Grove (an elite all-male club for the rich and powerful, recently making headlines after it was revealed that Justice Clarence Thomas paid a visit), Sherman’s sphere of influence ran up and down the California coast.

Click on photo for a larger image

An undated portrait of M.H. Sherman by Arthur Cahill

Sherman met Haskell in 1914 at the Mission Inn, where Sherman brokered many of his business deals and a 19-year-old Haskell worked as a clerk. Sherman saw something in the young man worth cultivating and mentored him until his death in 1932. Left with the bulk of Sherman’s estate and in control of his business dealings, Haskell eventually moved from Los Angeles to Corona del Mar in the 1950s and began purchasing the property now known as the Sherman Library & Gardens. Over the course of a decade, Haskell grew his holdings to include a 2.5-acre estate, dedicating the property in 1966. Specializing in Pacific Southwest history, the library contains 15,000 volumes, as well as 30,000 vintage photographs, maps, newspapers, city directories and, of course, an extensive collection of California impressionistic art.

Click on photo for a larger image

An undated portrait of Arnold Haskell at his desk

Unseen Ties contains an array of oil and watercolor paintings – primarily landscapes – from several notable Orange County artists, including William Wendt, Anna Alethea Hills, Edgar Payne, Phil Dike and Clarence Hinkle. There are some sculptural pieces by Kay Finch and Lou Rankin, as well as graphic drawings and, upstairs, an assemblage of vintage photography that documents the early and mid-century Orange County coast including Balboa Island, the Newport Yacht Club and several of our pristine coves and beaches.

“While this collection was initiated by one individual, it has not been driven by a singular vision or an established acquisition policy,” said guest curator Meg Linton. “The collection has been expanded and shaped communally through donations by a variety of generous donors and, just like the archives, continues to grow organically.”

Click on photo for a larger image

“Night Wings” by Phil Dike (1970)

The Sherman Library recent acquired a large donation of Phil Dike paintings and is currently planning an exhibition of his work.

“Taking into consideration the eclectic nature of the art collection…I decided to approach the selection of these ‘art-ifacts’ with an associative process by noting the seen and unseen connections between local people, geography and institutions,” Linton said. “In the process of curating Unseen Ties, I realized why I adore library art collections so much. It’s because they’re often very idiosyncratic and they allow for artwork by both professional and amateur artists to coexist on equal footing and tell the story of an art scene and give it a full picture.”

That egalitarian approach, which includes several women artists, makes this exhibition particularly interesting. Linton also incorporated oil and photographic portraits of both Sherman and Haskell in the show, celebrating the legacy these men left behind.

While Fairey’s neighboring exhibition doesn’t comment directly on California’s complicated history, it does leave us grappling with history in general – including our allegiance to wealth and power, our subjugation of people of color, our national role in foreign wars and our reliance on oil. The tension between commemoration and critique leaves an impression – one that hopefully remains long after you leave the museum.

Click on photo for a larger image

“U.S. Treasury: Bringing Dreams to Life” by Shepard Fairey (2007)

Art is often created as a response – to nature’s beauty, to human achievements, to history itself. It lays down a record. Sometimes art documents an era. Other times it comments on that era. It can be traditional, or it can be disruptive. For the next month, you have an opportunity to experience both at LAM. The exhibitions close on June 4.

In the meantime, check back here in two weeks for a more in-depth discussion of Shepard Fairey and his work. Fairey will be appearing in conversation with curator and writer Pedro Alonzo on April 29. Together they will discuss the evolution of Fairey’s practice over the past 30 years, including his multiple roles as artist, influencer and disruptor. For more information on that event, click here.

The Laguna Art Museum is located at 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach. For hours, tickets and other information, click here.

