Assemblymember Dixon calls on legislature to pass fentanyl bills

On Tuesday, April 18, Assembly Republicans gathered for a press conference at the State Capitol to demand the California State Legislature hold hearings for bills addressing the fentanyl epidemic.

California State Assemblymember Diane Dixon, 72nd District

Assemblymember Diane Dixon (R-Newport Beach) provided the following statement:

“We must raise the alarm about the current fentanyl crisis! Synthetic opioids, like fentanyl, are the number one killer for Americans aged 18-45 and urgent legislation is needed to address the cause of these tragic deaths.

Unfortunately, SB 44 (Alexandra’s Law), of which I am a proud coauthor, was killed in Senate Public Safety Committee on a party line vote in March. In the Assembly, fentanyl bills like AB 18, the Assembly vehicle for Alexandra’s Law, did not fare much better. The Committee is refusing to even set bills like it for a hearing.

Perla Mendoza, a constituent from Seal Beach, joined us in Sacramento to speak about how she is personally fighting the fentanyl epidemic after it took the life of her son, Elijah. He died after consuming a fake prescription pill containing fentanyl. She started Project Eli in Orange County to share his story to parents, young adults and teens to educate and create awareness about his heartbreaking death.

Sadly, his story is not unique. The Orange County Coroners Division reported 717 fentanyl related deaths in 2021. Additionally, in Orange County alone, there was a 162% increase in fentanyl-related deaths from 2019-2020. This data does not lie. We have a significant problem in the State of California, and the legislature needs to take swift action before more lives are taken.”

Assemblywoman Diane Dixon, R-Newport Beach, is a pragmatic businesswoman and former mayor of Newport Beach, who represents the 72nd Assembly District in the California Legislature, which includes Seal Beach, Huntington Beach, Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, Aliso Viejo, Laguna Hills, Laguna Woods and Lake Forest.

 

