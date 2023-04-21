NewLeftHeader

Volume 15, Issue 32  | April 21, 2023

Following burglary and domestic violence issues, suspect sought for attempted murder

On Wednesday morning, April 19, Laguna Beach Police officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1600 block of Tahiti Ave., in reference to a domestic violence incident. Due to the proximity of the incident to area schools, Thurston Middle School and Laguna Beach High School were placed on alert though no threat to student or staff safety was present.

LBPD officers arrived on scene and contacted an adult female who had sustained significant injuries. Laguna Beach Fire Department Paramedics also responded and treated the victim for her injuries. She was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation. 

Following burglary and domestic violence mug shot SNL 4.21

Photos courtesy of LBPD

Suspect Charles Thomas Kelley IV, sought in attempted murder investigation

According to LBPD, Preliminary investigation has determined a residential burglary was committed the previous evening by the victim’s ex-boyfriend, Charles Kelley. Hours later, Kelley attacked the female. He fled the scene prior to police arriving.

Following burglary and domestic violence Kelley

Click on photo for a larger image

Charles Thomas Kelley IV, as captured on camera

The suspect, Charles Thomas Kelley IV, is described as an adult Caucasian male with brown hair, blue eyes, standing 6’1” tall and weighing 200 lbs. Kelley was last seen wearing a dark blue jacket, grey T-shirt and black pants, and is now being sought for attempted murder.

If you encounter Kelley or know of his whereabouts, contact 911 or the Laguna Beach Police Department at 949.497.0701.

Anyone with additional information regarding Kelley is urged to contact Detective M. Lee with the Major Crimes and Intelligence Unit at 949.497.0371, or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Editor’s Note: An arrest contains allegations that a suspect has committed a crime. Every defendant is presumed to be innocent until and unless proven guilty in court.

 

