Volume 15, Issue 32  | April 21, 2023Subscribe

Laguna Craft Guild to hold show on April 30

Laguna Craft Guild to hold show on April 30

Laguna Craft Guild Tim Hahne

Courtesy of Laguna Craft Guild

The Laguna Craft Guild will return to the Main Beach Cobblestones this Sunday, April 30 from 9 a.m. to dusk. Come by and meet the local artists offering jewelry, ceramics, glass blown art, paintings and more. For more information and the schedule of future shows, visit www.lagunacraftguild.com. (Pictured is artwork by Tim Hahne.)

 

