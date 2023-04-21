NewLeftHeader

giweather joomla module

Volume 15, Issue 32  | April 21, 2023Subscribe

Unlimited Together event to benefit two local nonprofits 042123

Share this story

Unlimited Together event to benefit two local nonprofits who share a vision of well-being for youth

Two local nonprofits, Just Gather and The Soul Institute, invite the community to Unlimited Together at Laguna Art Museum on Thursday, May 25 from 5-9 p.m. The event is to benefit both organizations who share a vision of well-being for youth. Just Gather leans towards nature, self-care and mentorship whereas The Soul Institute works with neuroscience technologies, including sound frequencies to maximize brain health. 

Guests are invited to experience the future of mental health at an uplifting community party. The cocktail hour includes a silent auction, live music, experiential learning, light fare and art therapy opportunities in collaboration with Laguna Art Museum and local artists. Wine has been generously donated to the event by Laguna Cellar. One of the evening’s featured musical performers is Nacho Arimany. A panel of revered scientists and integrative health leaders will lead a short discussion with a Q&A. Co-chairs of the event are Carrie Click, Brooks Atwood and Sara Garke. 

Unlimited Together Dane Bowers

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of Just Gather

(L-R) LBHS Junior Dane Bowers with Just Gather CVO Kelly Dooley and Special Agent in Charge Bill Bodner, DEA

The event showcases a table to honor young people making a difference, as well as those who have departed with their legacies living on through their parents. Dane Bowers, LBHS junior, is being honored for his social activism for fentanyl education. Nominations for young people ages 9-19 can be sent via DM on Instagram @justgatherwellness.

Just Gather’s mission is to promote mental wellness and positive mindsets for youth & families. The Soul Institute’s mission is to revolutionize mental wellness through research, development and implementation of the latest scientific technologies.

Unlimited Together Amora

Click on photo for a larger image

Amora, Laguna Beach resident and founder of The Soul Institute

RSVPs are required and tickets are limited. Admission costs range from early bird of $99 until May 5 to $360 for VIP. Sponsorships begin at $5,000 and include a living room lounge with visibility benefits, a program ad and signage.  Auction donors and underwriters are invited to support the event.

View the video invitation at https://youtu.be/N4VgWMhlFSI.

For sponsorship information and local in-kind donations, contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. To get involved or learn more, contact Chief Philanthropy Officer Michelle Highberg at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it., or text 949.813.7681, or Director of Development Jenna Guilfoyle at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

For more information on Just Gather, visit https://justgather.org. For more information on The Soul Institute, visit www.thesoul.global.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.