Visit Laguna Beach partners with Leave No Trace

Visit Laguna Beach partners with Leave No Trace to institute new set of principles protecting natural resources

Visit Laguna Beach, the destination marketing organization for Southern California’s premier coastal destination, introduced a newly formed partnership with Leave No Trace Center for Outdoor Ethics to institute a comprehensive stewardship initiative that protects Laguna Beach’s natural resources by educating and empowering visitors, residents and a network of local partners. Leaning on a long heritage of protecting Laguna Beach’s natural terrain, the new program provides a proactive method for minimizing impacts that would otherwise lead to environmental degradation.

Visit Laguna Beach initiated the partnership with Leave No Trace to create a unique take on their six principles that can be easily followed and practiced by anyone visiting the Southern California beach destination. Each of the principles covers a specific topic and provides detailed information for minimizing impacts.

After a year of exploration, Leave No Trace developed six distinct principles specifically addressing Laguna Beach’s main environmental concerns and disruptors. The resulting principles are: Know Before You Go; Stick to Trails and Sand; Dispose of Trash Properly; Leave It as You Find It; Respect Wildlife and Sealife, and Be Considerate of Others on Beaches and Trails.

“With millions of visitors enjoying Laguna Beach’s seven miles of hidden coves and majestic canyons, Leave No Trace is helping us conserve and preserve our pristine terrain for this generation and many future generations of locals and visitors,” said Rachel O’Neill-Cusey, CEO, Visit Laguna Beach. “The six principles we are introducing can be easily adapted by any visitor or local. Simply help us keep our city the way you found it by respecting our wildlife, picking up your trash and being considerate of others trying to enjoy our city. We hope to keep Laguna Beach as it is for many years to come.”

Visit Laguna Beach will be partnering with Surfrider Foundation and several Laguna Beach hotel partners to put the six principles in action on Earth Day, April 22 at Aliso Beach for a community-wide beach clean-up. Additionally, the destination organization is working with Sustainable Travel International on a second season of their Sustainable Travel: Where Next? documentary series. The new season of the sustainable travel series is set to release in September 2023 on World Tourism Day.

“This first-of-its-kind partnership shows the deep commitment our hospitality community is prepared to make to preserve our pristine city,” said Kurt Bjorkman, board chair, Visit Laguna Beach. “Our collective goal is to stand behind these new six principles in our city, at the hotels, on our trails and beaches, so locals and visitors can continue enjoying all Laguna Beach has to offer.”

To learn more about Laguna Beach’s new partnership with Leave No Trace Center for Outdoor Ethics, visit Sustainability and Conservation in Laguna Beach | Visit Laguna Beach.

For more information about Laguna Beach’s seven miles of coves and beaches and home to more than 20,000 beautiful acres of protected wilderness, visit www.visitlagunabeach.com.

 

