PMMC to lead diving trip to Sea of Cortez

Pacific Marine Mammal Center (PMMC) has announced a unique diving adventure to the Sea of Cortez. PMMC is collaborating with Seasick Productions, a specialized travel agency that focuses on custom adventure travel packages for dive groups and wanderlust individuals. 

From September 1-7, PMMC will lead a group of 24 adventurers on a once-in-a-lifetime trip to some of the world’s famous dive sites, such as Los Islotes and Los Muellecitos. Located in the Sea of Cortez, this excursion offers their guests the chance to dive or snorkel amongst the largest colony of playful sea lions, submerge into massive schools of fish and explore curious wrecks. Possible appearances by whale sharks, mantas, dolphins and superior fish encounters is why Jacques Cousteau declared this area “the world’s aquarium.” September is often considered the peak dive season in Baja, as the ocean is at its best with 75-ft.+ visibility and 84-degree+ water temperatures.

From September 1-7, PMMC will lead a group of 24 adventurers on a once-in-a-lifetime diving trip to the Sea of Cortez

Accommodations for this tour feature the CostaBaja Resort and Spa, an oceanfront property set on the calm waters of the Sea of Cortez offering ocean, mountain and marina views. This resort offers enhanced room amenities, the only Gary Player signature golf course in Mexico, watersports, manicured gardens and an inviting outdoor pool. Recognized as one of the top destinations in all of Mexico and established as La Paz’s only five-star resort, the hotel and spa at CostaBaja is the first and only luxury resort in this city and the centerpiece of a magnificent 550-acre development.

This experience will also include daily educational briefings by Dr. Alissa Deming, vice president of Conservation Medicine and Science, at PMMC. Dr. Deming also holds the position of adjunct professor of Aquatic Animal Health at the University of Florida, College of Veterinary Medicine. Her extensive research and publications include the significant increase of cancer in sea lions off the coast of Southern California and recently consulted on Rebeca Mendez’s “The Sea Around Us”, an immersive 306-degree art installation recently hosted at the Laguna Art Museum. Dr. Deming has participated in fieldwork alongside her Mexican colleague, Dr. Fernando Elorriaga-Verplancken from the Interdisciplinary Center for Marine Sciences (a division of Mexico’s National Polytechnic Institute). Dr. Elorriaga will lead a tour of the local marine mammal rescue for trip participants.

This adventure is an outstanding opportunity for anyone looking to get salty for several days, relax in resort and spa living, chill with some great people and enjoy authentic Mexican cuisine – all while supporting PMMC, an organization that helps protect marine ecosystems like those found in Baja. This particular trip is most unique in that it offers a variety of special perks, such as talks and guest appearances by subject-matter specialists, social events prior to the trip and while in Baja, plus some very cool surprises.

For more information and to register for this exceptional experience, contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

For more information on the Pacific Marine Mammal Center, visit www.pacificmmc.org.

 

