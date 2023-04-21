NewLeftHeader

giweather joomla module

Volume 15, Issue 32  | April 21, 2023Subscribe

New high-water mark for 2023 at Laguna Food Pantry 042123

Share this story

New high-water mark for 2023 at Laguna Food Pantry as 291 families receive groceries

On March 31, the Laguna Food Pantry set a new 2023 record high with 291 families receiving groceries in a single day, coming close to the high peak pandemic numbers. The unfortunate record of 341 families served in November 2020, the Tuesday before Thanksgiving, still stands.

The March 2023 trend continued throughout the month, with consistently higher numbers of shoppers each day. Overall, the Pantry served more than 4,500 individuals in March, which, for comparison sake, is almost double the number of seats available at the Pageant of the Masters bowl. 

New high water mark for 2023 SNL 4.21

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Laguna Food Pantry

Volunteers prepare groceries for those in need

The high cost of living and changes in pandemic relief benefits have resulted in continued, and increasing, food insecurity for many families. The Pantry is anticipating that these high numbers will persist. To learn more about the Laguna Food Pantry and how you can support their mission of ensuring no one goes hungry in our community, visit www.lagunafoodpantry.org

Laguna Food Pantry is open Monday through Friday from 8-10:30 a.m. with a drive-through distribution system. Anyone in need is welcome once a week to pick up free, fresh, nutritious groceries. If you know of anyone in need, please let them know.

If you can, please donate at www.lagunafoodpantry.org.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.