Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Time for us to support our hospital’s ER

Sometimes we fail to recognize the benefits of advocating for the improved resources necessary to assure excellent lifesaving medical assistance versus criticizing the very same services because the doctors and nurses are trying to function with inadequate resources. My experience has been nothing but positive. The medical care was extremely timely and lifesaving. 

Having an ER in our community that can act swiftly in an emergency is comforting. We should be advocating for increased resources and expanded services, rather than reactively criticizing the hospital for trying to function with inadequate support. The ER has been there for us over many years and it’s time we were there for them.

Ronald Kotkin

Laguna Beach

 

