LB Sister Cities honors its British Sister City, St. Ives, England celebrating the Coronation of King Charles lll

On Saturday, May 6, Laguna Beach Sister Cities Association (LBSCA) will put the fun in “coronation” with a party at Kitchen in the Canyon from 5:30-8:30 p.m., in honor of its British Sister City, St. Ives, England and the Royal Coronation.

The evening will include a royal feast of bangers and mash (sausage and mashed potatoes) and a surprisingly royal dessert. Beer and wine will be available at the no host bar.

A live streaming of the King Charles lll Coronation with Queen Camilla Bowles, along with a faux coronation of LBSCA’s own king in the form of Jason Feddy and his queen Ava Burton will be featured. Feddy will be performing and entertaining guests with his best British pop tunes. It’s rumored that a few Laguna Beach dignitaries may be knighted during the evening.

It is recommended that ladies and gentlemen wear their most royal finery, to include fascinators for the ladies.

Cost: LBSCA Members, $65; Non-members, $75. Proceeds go to fund all the good works of LBSCA.

To purchase tickets, go here. For questions, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Kitchen in the Canyon is located at 845 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach.

 

