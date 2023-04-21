NewLeftHeader

LBHS Senior swimmers recognized 042123

LBHS Senior swimmers recognized at Senior Day

On Tuesday, April 18, LBHS Senior swimmers were recognized half-way through the swim meet between LBHS and Edison High during Senior Day.

“Senior Day is the day where the coaches honor the seniors in front of their team and families. The seniors are recognized for the college they will be attending and, what they will be studying. It’s an honoring of the outgoing seniors. They also enjoyed a senior dinner,” said Cherese Denny, team mom.

LBHS Senior swimmers group

Photo by Scott Brashier

LBHS Senior swimmers (Back row, left to right): Makenna Jenal, Brady Bumgardner, Charlotte Riches, Jana Jocic and Lauren Schneider; (Front row, left to right): Jordan Schneider, Myha Pinto, Cleo Washer, Tash Denny, Mia Rommerswinkel and Lauren Short.

 

