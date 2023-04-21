NewLeftHeader

Volume 15, Issue 32  | April 21, 2023

Spring is busting out all over as LPAPA schedules April workshops

The best way to welcome spring is to spend time outdoors soaking up the beautiful landscapes. Laguna Plein Air Painters Association (LPAPA) has come up with some wonderful ways to do just that.

spring is mountains

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of LPAPA

Backcountry Adventures of a Lonely Artist 

Monday, April 24, 6-8 p.m.

LPAPA Plein Talk with Aaron Schuerr

The Backcountry Adventures of a Lonely Artist

LPAPA is proud to present a special “Artist in Residence” LPAPA Gallery Plein Talk presentation with Montana-based plein air painter and LPAPA Signature Artist Aaron Schuerr. He will share his experiences trekking deep into the wilderness areas of the west in his quest for the perfect landscape to capture on his canvas.

Limited number of seats available; advance registration required.

Tuition: LPAPA Member Price (log in to access member price): $20 per person, Non-Member Price, $30 per person. To register, click here.

The LPAPA Gallery is located at 414 N. Coast Highway, Laguna Beach.

spring is Schuerr

Aaron Schuerr 

Wednesday, April 26 through Thursday, April 28, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Three-day Plein Air Painting Workshop with Signature Artist Aaron Schuerr

Register for a three-day Plein Air Painting Workshop for Pastel & Oil Painters with LPAPA Signature Artist Aaron Schuerr. In this workshop, Schuerr will give daily painting demonstrations and engage you in fun painting exercises designed to focus on value, color and shape. From that foundation, you’ll explore edges, atmospheric perspective, color and shape relationships, composition and mood. Most importantly, you’ll learn to paint with greater intention. Limited to 15 artists.

Tuition: $545 for Members (be sure to log in for the Member Discount); $595 for Non-Members. To register, click here.

For more information about LPAPA, go to www.lpapa.org.

 

