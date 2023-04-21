NewLeftHeader

LBCAC celebrates the onset of spring FP 042123

LBCAC celebrates the onset of spring with Make the Earth COOL Again Film Festival

The Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center (LBCAC) introduces the Make Earth COOL Again Film Festival with weekly film screenings. Admission is free; however, donations are accepted.

Sunday, April 23, 3-5 p.m.

A Life On Our Planet, Make Earth COOL Again Film Festival

April 23 | The Human Element

April 26 | Going Circular

April 30 | UTAMA (Subtitles)

April 30 | Age of Consequences (Bonus Screening)

Screenings will be followed by a led discussion.

We humans are a force of nature. At the same time human activities alter the basic elements of life – earth, air, water and fire – those elements change human life. James Balog has focused his lens on the complex relationship between humans and nature.

For tickets, click here. There is limited seating. Admission is free, however, donations are accepted.

lbcac celebrates Sammy Davis

Click on photo for a larger image

“Simply Sammy” - April 29

Saturday, April 29, 8-10 p.m.

“Simply Sammy” - A Tribute to Sammy Davis Jr. 

Starring Doug Starks

A 90-minute reflection of the music, memories and moments shared with the world’s greatest entertainer. According to Starks, “My conversations, common interest and motivations. My relationship went from fan to friend. Join me as I recount it. The music. The dance. The stories. The man. Simply put, Simply Sammy.”

For tickets, click here.

LBCAC is located at 235 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach.

For tickets and the LBCAC calendar, go to www.lbculturalartscenter.org.

LBCAC has installed a Patriot Air Purification System to ensure a virus-free environment. 

Grant funding was made possible by the lodging establishments and the City of Laguna Beach.

