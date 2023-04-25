NewLeftHeader

Sound Healer Stacy Pendleton brings meditation 042523

Sound Healer Stacy Pendleton brings meditation experience to UUFLB on April 30

Laguna Beach sound healer Stacy Pendleton will provide a meditation experience on Sunday, April 30 at the 11 a.m. service of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Laguna Beach (UUFLB). 

sound healer closeup

Courtesy of UUFLB

Stacy Pendleton provides healing through guided meditation

Pendleton has studied age-old traditions with shamans and spiritual teachers from India, West Africa and the U.S. to learn their ancestral ways and incorporate them into her healing work. She utilizes voice, singing bowls and crystals to facilitate deep meditation. All are welcome to experience her guided meditation and enjoy coffee after the service.

Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Laguna Beach is located at 429 Cypress Drive, Laguna Beach.

 

