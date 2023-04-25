NewLeftHeader

Celebrate mom and 90 years of living pictures

Celebrate mom and 90 years of living pictures with a gift of tickets to Pageant of the Masters

Treat mom to a night out in Laguna Beach this summer with tickets to the world-famous Pageant of the Masters. Receive 20% off pageant tickets by using the promo code Mother2. To order, click here.

There are performances nightly from July 7-September 1.

This year, the Pageant of the Masters celebrates the 90th anniversary of the first presentation of “living pictures” at the Festival of Arts. The 2023 theme, “Art Colony: In the Company of Artists,” acknowledges the deep connections of the Festival and Pageant to the early artists who settled in Laguna Beach. It will also feature other memorable stories of artists assisting one another through cooperation and fellowship in vastly different eras and circumstances around the world.

celebrate mom painting

Courtesy of Festival of Arts 

An evening at the Pageant of the Masters is the perfect Mother’s Day gift

Each night under the stars in the Pageant of the Masters’ outdoor amphitheater, famous works of art are re-created with real people posing in elaborate sets. Be amazed by the Pageant’s intoxicating blend of original music, storytelling and stage illusions. Don’t miss this one-of-a-kind, must-see summer tradition.

This offer excludes Loge Center, Gala Benefit (August 26) and Premium tickets. The offer is not valid on previously purchased tickets and it can’t be combined with any other offer. Service charges apply to all orders. Any advertised offer may be changed or revoked at any time. Expires 5/14/23.

For more information about the Pageant, go to https://www.foapom.com/pageant-of-the-masters/.

 

