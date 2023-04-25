NewLeftHeader

giweather joomla module

Volume 15, Issue 33  | April 25, 2023Subscribe

State Senator Janet Nguyen was the keynote speaker 042523

Share this story

State Senator Janet Nguyen was the keynote speaker at Laguna Board of REALTORS’® 99th Annual Membership Meeting

On Friday, April 21, the Laguna Board of REALTORS® (LBOR) held their 99th Annual Membership Meeting at the Neighborhood Congregational Church. Each year, the REALTOR® members and their Affiliates get an update from the board of directors. Traditionally, there is a keynote speaker from outside their ranks who shares some insights relevant to the mission of assisting with real estate transactions and advocating for property ownership.

State Senator Nguyen and Whiteman

Courtesy of Laguna Board of REALTORS®

(L-R) State Senator Janet Nguyen with LBOR President Madelaine Whiteman

This year’s speaker was State Senator Janet Nguyen. Senator Nguyen was overwhelmingly elected to represent the Thirty-Sixth Senate District in 2022 with close to 200,000 total votes. Nguyen is a small business owner, and has served as the State Senator for the Thirty-Fourth District, State Assemblywoman, Orange County Supervisor and Garden Grove City Councilmember. She is the former Vice-President of Government and Public Affairs for a local Chamber of Commerce. Nguyen is a graduate of the University of California, Irvine and the Aspen Institute’s Aspen-Rodel Fellowship Leadership Program. She has lived in the district for more than 30 years where she, her husband, Tom Bonikowski, two young sons, and their German Shepherd call home.

With the audience hanging on every word, Nguyen spoke about her accomplishments and agenda in the state capital. She represents the entire Orange County Coast and has her hand on the pulse, aggressively addressing many of the greatest challenges of our age, like homeless encampments, mass purchases of buildings near military bases, the number of deaths linked to the Fentanyl crisis, gas tax and electric company billing. Nguyen also addressed her concerns about early release from prison, repeat offenders, concerns of high-priced and hard-to-get fire insurance in our area. She is working with Mayor Bob Whalen offering support for undergrounding of power lines in Laguna Canyon. Nguyen is an advocate for adding housing where it makes sense and a proponent of giving that control to the cities. 

For more information on the Laguna Board of REALTORS®, visit www.lagunarealtors.org.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.