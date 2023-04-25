NewLeftHeader

giweather joomla module

Volume 15, Issue 33  | April 25, 2023Subscribe

LBHS art students to install 48-hour floral mural 042523

Share this story

LBHS art students to install 48-hour floral mural on Forest Avenue Promenade

Spring is in the air, and Laguna Beach High School (LBHS) students in Jamie Kough’s Advanced Placement Art, Art Production 1 and 2 classes will add to the beauty of the season by creating and installing a one-of-a-kind pop-up floral mural and photo opp. on the Forest Avenue Promenade in Laguna Beach for public viewing May 4 through 6. 

The art installation project, funded by a grant from SchoolPower, is the culmination of a year-long exploration of environment-focused art and integrates the study of public works as students partner with local artists, businesses and the City of Laguna Beach to create art that invites audiences to reflect on the beauty around us, consumerism and the human impact on our local environment. 

LBHS art students 2 gals

Click on photo for a large image

Photos courtesy of LBUSD

Two students are busy at work painting pieces for the pop-up floral mural

In the fall, Kough and her students worked with the Coast Film Festival to create and display a 40-foot mural entirely out of paintings and frames from a local gallery that were slated for disposal at a local landfill. Continued work includes an upcoming collaborative mural and landscape design on the high school campus around sustainable farming and a mural event for city-wide rain collection barrels. Teaming with the LBHS Flow (Fire, Land, Ocean and Water) Program led by LBHS teachers Jun Shen and Sarah Benson, Kough and her students plan to incorporate two rain barrels in the flower pop-up. 

“We’re so excited to bring the community together through art and nature with this collaborative public art project,” said Kough. “Bringing the classroom outside into the working world gives students invaluable real-world experience as they are exposed to the process of public art-making and collaboration.”

As part of the planning process, students worked to find a location for the installation, created design proposals for approval by the Laguna Beach City Arts Commission and developed the project budget. Currently, they are creating found object sculptures using trash and materials donated by Terra Verde. 

A multitude of partners are involved in the mural’s inception and creation, including Faye Baglin of Laguna Beach-based Cultural Art Project (CAP); Laguna Beach’s parent-led education foundation SchoolPower; the Laguna Beach City Arts Commission; Irvine-based recycling center Terra Verde; artist Adam Schwerner, and floral designer and owner of Poppyhill Flowers, Laura Williams.

“Flowers are similar to strokes from a paint brush and have composition rules and freedom similar to what students are used to,” said Williams, who hopes students will gain an understanding of the impact their art has on others. “Due to the lockdown and the insane challenges our students have to face in today’s climate, mental health is so important. Flowers make us pause, breathe a little deeper, and experience wonder.”

LBHS art students one guy

Click on photo for a large image

This student is contributing to the art installation project that is the culmination of a year-long exploration of environment-focused art

Echoing Williams’ sentiments, Kough hopes the project provides students with a fresh outlook during the hectic time of end-of-year school demands. “Working together is a blast and being challenged by how to make different aesthetics cohesive is quite satisfying,” says Kough. “This is not an opportunity many students in high school get a chance to do. There is something about working with flowers that is so calming and much-needed during this stressful time of year. Ultimately the goal is to create a gift for our community using our gifts that reminds people to enjoy the little things, the beauty all around us.”

Students have been enthusiastic about learning about mixing art forms and their ability to challenge viewers’ opinions.

LBHS art students artwork

Click on photo for a large image

Students will be working on May 4 to install these sculptures on the Forest Avenue Promenade. On May 6, the last day of the pop-up, they are inviting the public to take home flowers from the installation.

Of combining floral art with recycled material art, freshman Arianna Nikkhah said, “I’m excited to see these two intricate art forms – flowers are so beautiful, and trash is stereotypically seen as disgusting – come together as something beautiful. It’s refreshing to see these boundaries broken and I can’t wait for it to all come together.”

Free and open to the public, community members can view the installation and celebrate the floral mural from Thursday, May 4 through Saturday, May 6, outside Tuvalu on the Forest Avenue Promenade. On May 4, students will work all day to install the sculptures on Forest Avenue and adorn them with flowers and greenery under Williams’ guidance. The floral mural will be unveiled at 4 p.m., in time for First Thursdays Art Walk and displayed for 48 hours for the community to enjoy as a photo opp. At 12 p.m. on May 6, LBHS students invite the public to take home flowers from the installation.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.