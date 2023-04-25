NewLeftHeader

LagunaTunes Community Chorus receives FOA Foundation grant

LagunaTunes Community Chorus has announced it has received a $3,000 grant from the FOA Foundation. The welcome funds will continue to help rebuild membership (rebounding after COVID) and provide instrumental support at the group’s concerts. 

In celebration of its 20th anniversary, LagunaTunes Chorus will present a concert of favorite songs from its 20-year history. The concert will be on June 11 at the Laguna Beach High School Artists Theater.

LagunaTunes will present a concert of favorite songs from the past two decades on June 11, celebrating its 20th anniversary

LagunaTunes, a no-audition chorus, welcomes singers of all training and experience levels. Its purpose is “creating community through the joy of singing.” The chorus is led by Bob Gunn, past long-time director of the Orange County’s Men Alive chorus and current director of Laguna’s St. Mary’s choir. Gunn’s entertaining local, national and international choral productions are well known.

LagunaTunes is a 501(c)(3) organization that provides choral singing to everyone (no auditions) and presents two free concerts per year, in December and June. Funding is provided by the FOA Foundation and the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach.

For more information on LagunaTunes, visit www.lagunatuneschorus.org, or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

