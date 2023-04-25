NewLeftHeader

Earth Day celebration hosted by Rich German at LAM draws environmentally conscious crowd

A large group of folks attended the Earth Day Celebrations: Storytime and Beach Cleanup with Project O on Saturday, April 22. In honor of Earth Day, the Laguna Art Museum (LAM) and Project O offered environmentally focused events. Rich German, founder of Project O, commenced the day with storytime by reading My Friend Earth by Patricia MacLachlan.

earth day storytime

Photos by Mitch Ridder

Rich German read “My Friend Earth” during story time at LAM

The reading was followed by a presentation and book signing by German of his book Blue Laguna. He’s been paddleboarding every day for 13 years, photographing and videotaping his adventures with sea creatures in “sacred waters” as he calls it. 

earth day whales

German screening his videotapes of whales 

German is also the president of OneWhale, whose mission is to protect one whale, Hvaldimir, so that they can protect many (by providing a sanctuary). For three and a half years, OneWhale has documented and observed Hvaldimir’s journey. Hvaldimir, as named by Norwegian locals, is a young male beluga whale who arrived in Norway wearing a harness in April 2019. OneWhale supports Hvaldi’s safety, survival and entitlement to an enriched and natural life.

earth day book signing

German signed his book “Blue Laguna” for an attendee

The day was wrapped up with a beach cleanup. 

“Saturday’s Earth Day event was amazing,” German said. “We had about 40 people at the museum for storytime and my ocean talk. And then more than 100 people on Main Beach for the clean-up. We filled out four large garbage bins.”

earth day filling bags

Beach clean-up participants filling trash bags

Project O is a nonprofit, 501(c)(3) organization founded by noted entrepreneur Rich German and based in the coastal town of Laguna Beach. By restoring, protecting and sustaining the ocean and all that lives in it, they ensure the well-being of humankind now and for generations to come. 

earth day full bag

More trash collecting 

Their various programs and projects include developing and supporting innovative partner programs for ocean conservation, and educating the next generation to protect the ocean and make cleaning up plastic pollution a priority.

For more information on Project O, go to www.project-o.org.

For more information about OneWhale, go to www.onewhale.org.

 

