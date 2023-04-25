NewLeftHeader

giweather joomla module

Volume 15, Issue 33  | April 25, 2023Subscribe

LBCAC celebrates the onset of spring FP 042523

Share this story

LBCAC celebrates the onset of spring with Make the Earth COOL Again Film Festival

The Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center (LBCAC) introduces the Make Earth COOL Again Film Festival with weekly film screenings. Admission is free; however, donations are accepted.

LBCAC celebrates going circular

Click on photo for a larger image

Going Circular - April 26

Sunday, April 26, 7-9 p.m.

A Life On Our Planet, Make Earth COOL Again Film Festival

April 26 | Going Circular

April 30 | UTAMA (Subtitles)

April 30 | Age of Consequences (Bonus Screening)

Screenings will be followed by a led discussion.

Going Circular unlocks the secrets to an innovative concept called circularity – an economic system that eliminates waste and saves the planet’s resources. The film tells the story of four visionaries from around the world – 102-year-old inventor Dr. James Lovelock, biomimicry biologist Janine Benyus, designer Arthur Huang and financier John Fullerton – whose extraordinary experiences changed the way they think about humanity’s future. Each of their stories leads them to a fundamental reassessment of what our food, our cities, our financial system, even our fashion industry could look like if we create, produce and distribute within Earth’s natural boundaries.

For tickets, click here. There is limited seating. Admission is free, however, donations are accepted.

lbcac celebrates Sammy Davis

Click on photo for a larger image

“Simply Sammy” - April 29

Saturday, April 29, 8-10 p.m.

“Simply Sammy” - A Tribute to Sammy Davis Jr. 

Starring Doug Starks

A 90-minute reflection of the music, memories and moments shared with the world’s greatest entertainer. According to Starks, “My conversations, common interest and motivations. My relationship went from fan to friend. Join me as I recount it. The music. The dance. The stories. The man. Simply put, Simply Sammy.”

lbcac celebrates Grace

Grace Freeman 

Tuesday, May 2, 7 p.m.

Beth’s Tuesdays features Grace Freeman with Doug Miller and Jim Quealy

Beth’s Tuesdays is a monthly singer-songwriter’s showcase hosted by Beth Fitchet Wood. Concerts are in person and held at the Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center on a Tuesday of each month. 

Grace Freeman is a growing talent in the music industry. A piano-based singer-songwriter from San Clemente, Calif., she started writing at the age of 10 and began performing her songs at local open mics at 14.

lbcac celebrates Jim

Jim Quealy 

Jim Quealy continues to write and perform his own material as well as countless reinterpreted covers, after 50 years and counting. Ten studio albums of his original material can be heard on most of the streaming platforms along with a few tribute projects.

Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. For tickets, click here.

lbcac celebrates art walk

Art Walk - May 4

Art Walk, Thursday, May 4, 6-9 p.m. Performance, 7-9 p.m.

Art Walk Concert Series: Performance by Poul Pederson and Richard Bredice

Work from local artists Troy Poeschl, Tom Lamb and Mark Chamberlain will be on display. 

More about Poul Pederson & Richard Bredice: In 1991, four seasoned musicians joined together to create a band and a sound that is best described as “Soulfolk.” The Missiles of October music draws from a wide range of diverse musical influences: R&B, pop, folk, blues and jazz.

The duo that has now come from within the group is as entertaining as the group as a whole. Lead singer, Poul Pedersen and lead guitarist Richard Bredice now carry out another version of this music with their originals and influences from Bob Dylan and Van Morrison to Marvin Gaye and Ray Charles. 

Click open story button to continue reading…

 

lbcac celebrates jason feddy

Mother’s Day Concert - May 14

Sunday, May 14, 6-8 p.m. (doors open at 5:30 p.m.)

Mother’s Day Concert with Jason Feddy

Be part of a fun video shoot about that Shakespeare’s Fool, Jason Feddy. Limited Seating.

“We’re so embarrassed.” We recently received a distress call from our favorite rakish British Jewish singer-songwriter, Jason Feddy. He and his actor wife Ava Burton are well-known, especially for their popular original shows Shakespeare’s Fool (Songs from The Plays) and Pageant of the Mattress.

The problem: They’re broke.

Jason shared details of their conundrum and a solution you can be a part of: “I pay the monthly bills and Ava does the annual taxes. I like food and have a penchant for breakfast at Kitchen In The Canyon. Amongst other things, Ava says our savings have mostly disappeared into the coffers of local restaurants. We were poor for a long time. We ate baked potatoes and cheese for years until work picked up for me and Ava became employed by Laguna Live!. We began to eat at Wahoo’s but quickly moved on to Alessa – sometimes even eating at Nick’s with a stop at the gelato place in the alley. We have surrendered to reality and are back in our own kitchen. We now breakfast on homemade shakshuka and granola. Fancy! We’re so embarrassed. We need help. But not a handout – rather, a hand up. Brilliant Ava decided what we need is a video to help us with my future bookings. 

Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center to the rescue! Rick Conkey and his crack production team have agreed to partner with us to produce a high-quality sizzle reel, to be filmed before a live audience on May 14.

“I will bring my guitar, a few off-color stories, and my trademark mordant wit and rumpled charm. I’ll perform rock ‘n’ roll and original ballads as the cameras roll. I’ll play from Shakespeare’s Fool, our funny, irreverent, high-energy romp through some of The Bard’s most iconic verse. It will be great fun and possibly even help us out of our penury. Ava and I are very grateful. We urge you to do something nice for your mom, then make a beeline to the Center to enjoy the music!”

See you on May 14 to support the Feddy-Burton cause.

For tickets, click here.

LBCAC is located at 235 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach.

For tickets and the LBCAC calendar, go to www.lbculturalartscenter.org.

LBCAC has installed a Patriot Air Purification System to ensure a virus-free environment. 

Grant funding was made possible by the lodging establishments and the City of Laguna Beach.

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.