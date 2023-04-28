NewLeftHeader

Volume 15, Issue 34  | April 28, 2023

Hano Family Trust donates $15K to local library 042823

Hano Family Trust donates $15K to local library

By SARA HALL

This week, the county unanimously accepted a donation from the estate of two local legends that will provide services and materials for the Laguna Beach branch library. 

The Orange County Board of Supervisors voted 5-0 Tuesday (April 25) to accept a donation of $15,000 from the Hano Family Trust for the local library. 

The item, which was on the consent calendar (considered routine and usually voted in one motion without discussion unless an item is pulled), authorized the OC community resources director to accept the donation and all additional amounts that may be distributed to OC Public Libraries under the terms of the trust. 

OC Public Libraries was named as a beneficiary in the Hano Family Trust for the Laguna Beach Branch Library. Representatives of the trust estimate that the donation will be approximately $15,000, but the final amount will be known only after a final accounting is completed. As a result, the board also approved authorization for OCCR/OCPL to accept all amounts that may properly be distributed to OCPL under the terms of the trust. 

According to the staff report for the item, the donation will be used on library resources, programming and/or capital projects at the Laguna Beach Library.

Last year, Laguna Beach City Council approved purchasing the library property where the facility currently sits at 363 Glenneyre St. 

Councilmembers voted 4-1 on April 12, 2022, to move forward with the acquisition of the land from the county for $4.29 million, negotiate a 25-year lease, earmark the funds from the purchase for reinvestment in the library and eliminate a clause proposed in the staff report about investigating other locations. Councilmember Peter Blake dissented, saying he disagreed with the long lease term which tied use of the property solely as a library. 

Overall, councilmembers agreed that purchasing the land was in the best interest for the city. There was also concurrence that the county hasn’t invested in the local library as much as they would like, noting a number of needed improvements.

The Planning Commission voted 5-0 on Feb. 16, 2022, to make a finding of general plan consistency for the proposed acquisition of the Laguna Beach branch of the Orange County Library System.

Council had unanimously approved the purchase in January 2020, but when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, everything was put on hold. Council was exercising an option to buy the property based on a 1970 agreement with the county. In exercising the purchase option, the city maintains local control of the property and entered into a lease with the county to operate the public library. 

Hano Family Trust donates $15k to local library Arnold and Bonnie

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Arnold and Bonnie Hano

Laguna Beach legend Arnold Hano died on Oct. 24, 2021. He was 99. The community mourned Hano, a World War II veteran and longtime resident who moved to town in the 1950s. Hano was known to be engaged and active in the city and worked to preserve Laguna Beach’s village character, including the building height limit.

A few months later, his wife and another Laguna legend, Bonnie Hano, 95, died on April 4, 2022. She was a founding board member of Village Laguna.

Both were legendary figures in Laguna Beach and together they were recognized by the Laguna Beach Patriots Day Parade Committee as 2013 Citizens of the Year.

Sara Hall covers City Hall and is a regular contributor to Stu News Laguna.

 

