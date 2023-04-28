NewLeftHeader

giweather joomla module

Volume 15, Issue 34  | April 28, 2023Subscribe

Laguna Beach Fire Department trains 22 042823

Share this story

Laguna Beach Fire Department trains 22 new CERT volunteers at LBHS

Last weekend, the Laguna Beach Fire Department (LBFD) trained 22 new CERT (Community Emergency Response Team) volunteers at LBHS. Students have spent the last few months taking online coursework in medical first aid, search & rescue, fire suppression and other disaster preparedness skills. Over the weekend, students got the opportunity to practice hands-on skills they’ve learned and put those skills to the test in a simulated disaster environment. This was the first CERT class offered directly to LBHS, with 20 high school students participating.

Laguna Beach Fire Department Pacheco and three.JPG 1

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

(L-R) LBFD Capt. Pacheco working with students Elaina Seybold (back to camera), Marcus Heins and Po Andringa with fire extinguishers

Laguna Beach Fire Department CERT students eagerly.jpg 2

Click on photo for a larger image

CERT students eagerly waiting for their chance to practice with the fire extinguishers

Laguna Beach Fire Department CERT instructors backboard.jpg 3

Click on photo for a larger image

CERT instructors look on while students determine best way to backboard their patient

The graduating CERT Class is the 15th taught in Laguna Beach, with more than 350 people trained since the program started in 2011. The LB CERT Program currently has 215 active volunteers, who play a critical role supporting our public safety agencies with planned events and emergency activations.

Laguna Beach Fire Department CERT student Barrow.JPG 4

Click on photo for a larger image

CERT student Max Barrow practicing patient assessments during training

Laguna Beach Fire Department Capt Cary and Vanessa.JPG 5

Click on photo for a larger image

LBFD Capt. Cary reviewing patient assessment with Vanessa Kirstein

Laguna Beach Fire Department Baylies and Le.JPG 6

Click on photo for a larger image

CERT student Maverick Baylies (right) practices treating fellow student Tristen Le during disaster simulations

In 2022, the LB CERT team provided more than 1,000 volunteer hours back to the city, including opening and supporting the emergency shelter for the Emerald Fire.

Laguna Beach Fire Department Kirstein and dummy.JPG 7

Click on photo for a larger image

CERT student Vanessa Kirstein posing with Vic the simulation dummy between drills

Laguna Beach Fire Department firefighters watch Manning.jpg 8

Click on photo for a larger image

Firefighters look on while LBFD Emergency Operations Coordinator Brendan Manning briefs students on a disaster simulation drill

L R Firefighter Wilson Engineer White Capt Pacheco AO Mcloud and AO Waite.JPG 9

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) LBFD Firefighter Wilson, Engineer White, Capt. Pacheco, Ambulance Operator Macleod and Ambulance Operator Waite 

The recent graduating CERT class will be joining the ranks of the LB CERT. For more information on CERT and to be notified of upcoming classes, visit www.lagunabeachcity.net/CERT.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.