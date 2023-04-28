NewLeftHeader

Three more girls soar to Eagle in Troop 35G

Three more girls soar to Eagle in Troop 35G

Laguna Beach Scouts BSA Troop 35G, a group comprised of girls, celebrated another milestone on March 26 as three more Scouts have earned the organization’s highest rank of Eagle Scout, bringing to six the number of Eagles among the original 10 members of the troop.

“Of those who join Scouts BSA, a 113-year-old organization known formally as the Boy Scouts, fewer than 7% per year reach Eagle, making our girls’ 60% success rate quite remarkable,” said Pam Jensen, committee chair of the budding troop, which was formed in 2019 when girls were first allowed to join Scouts BSA. “And still more of the original 10 members will soon be added to this group of Eagles while we recruit more girls to the troop.”

Photos courtesy of Laguna Beach Scouts BSA Troop 35G

May Chapman, a senior at LBHS, completed her Eagle Project by creating a three-session lesson, book and craft pilot program for Project Scientist

May Chapman, a senior at Laguna Beach High School, earned her Eagle rank in the summer of 2022, after completing her Eagle Project with Project Scientist, a local nonprofit where she created a three-session lesson, book and craft pilot program about the science behind feathers, satellites and airplanes.  According to Chapman, “My goal was to inspire 2nd, 3rd and 4th graders to love science as much as I do.”

Elizabeth Keyser, a junior at LBHS, earned her Eagle Project by leading the construction of a paving stone patio for Surf and Turf Therapy

Elizabeth Keyser, a junior at Laguna Beach High School, earned her Eagle rank in the fall of 2022. For her Eagle Project, she led the construction of a paving stone patio for Surf and Turf Therapy, a company that integrates both equine and surf therapy for children with disabilities with a focus on improving daily life skills. The patio is in their San Clemente location. According to Keyser, “The patio area now provides a safe waiting area for parents and siblings. It was an honor to help improve the facility for Dr. Steward and her team.”

LBHS student Chloe Duong completed a butterfly garden to augment the third grade science curriculum at El Morro Elementary School for her Eagle Project

Chloe Duong, also an Eagle Scout, earned her Eagle rank this January after completing her Eagle Project, a butterfly garden to augment the third grade science curriculum at El Morro Elementary School. According to Duong, “I wanted to inspire the next generation of students to conserve native Californian wildlife. I also painted my own signs about the butterfly lifecycle to make the garden a place to get involved, learn and have fun. The students are using the garden to spread their creativity and improve their campus.”

Jane Heath, former scoutmaster of Troop 35G, who shepherded the founding girls through most of their ranks said, “I don’t have words to express how proud I am of the remarkable young women in our Girl Troop. From day one, my girls have hungered to learn Scout skills, won first place at our Council’s first All-Girl Camporee, and last summer they tied for first prize with Troop 35 Boys as the best Scout troop at their Lost Valley Summer Camp. They have become servant leaders and role models for our younger Scouts and for our community.  It has been a great honor to accompany them on their Scouting journey.”

To learn more about Troop 35G in Laguna Beach, visit www.lb35.org, or contact Tanya Hovanesian at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

