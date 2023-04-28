Author Carole Zavala launches her first book 042823

Author Carole Zavala launches her first book – Serena’s Magic will keep readers spellbound

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Over the years, Carole Zavala has accumulated quite a list of careers. This month, with the publication of her first novel Serena’s Magic, she added the title “author” to her resume – the culmination of a dream that began 60 years ago.

Among her many endeavors, Zavala was a teacher, coordinator of Gifted Programs for Capistrano Unified, principal at Dana Elementary School and owner of CZ Consulting – serving as an interim specialist CEO for nonprofits such as Pacific Marine Mammal Center, Girl Scouts of Long Beach, OC Headstart and Susi Q. In the 1990s at the Navy Base at Fort Hueneme, she trained Navy women who wanted to go into leadership positions.

Fifteen years ago, Zavala added artist to her accomplishments. In 2009, she founded and began curating Gallery Q at Susi Q, but eventually handed over its directorship. “Ann Quilter asked me to put together a show. I wanted to showcase senior artists who weren’t in the Festival of Arts or Sawdust. Now it’s a mix of locals and high visibility artists,” Zavala said.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Christina Shook

Zavala began creating the world of “Serena’s Magic” 60 years ago

The first line of a verse, “Magic, magic everywhere,” introduces the tale of heroine Serena, and magic most certainly had a hand in the six-decade creation of the enchanting world in Serena’s Magic.

“I’m surprised at how little my voice has changed since I started it 60 years ago,” Zavala said, “but I have added the voice of wisdom.”

After graduating from UCLA, Zavala taught in East Los Angeles from 1963-70 and ended up as a specialized instructor working with gifted kids at three different schools. “I was very bored during faculty meetings and started writing the story,” she said. “My now ex-husband brought home a boa constrictor named Rosy. We [Zavala’s two sons Marc and Brian Laidlaw were born while she was attending UCLA] all were in shock, but became very fond of Rosy. Rosy eventually showed up in the book as a serpent and became part of the jewelry Serena’s mother left her. That was during the time that Tolkien’s Lord of Rings was popular, and I was reading it. I stopped writing because I felt I could never live up to that.”

Back on the shelf

Zavala became increasingly aware of the lack of female heroines in literature. The heroes were always guys not girls, and she wanted to reframe that element of quest and odyssey stories. However, Zavala put away the manuscript for years.

“I would write off and on and then I shifted careers, divorced and moved to Laguna Beach in 1970,” Zavala said. “I wrote a little but not much and the story sat silent until 1993 or 1994 when I went to Hawaii and took the manuscript with me. I continued to write and my assistant Kerry transcribed a lot of it.”

Unfortunately, it was shelved again.

“I didn’t write for years and then in September of 2021, Lynette Brasfield offered her class Novel Approaches at Susi Q and I enrolled,” Zavala said. “I had a bucket list and on my list was to finish the novel. I needed to finish it.”

Zavala also took Brasfield’s class in January 2022 and admits that the class ignited her motivation again.

“I hired Lynette as my editor and coach, and she stayed on my butt. Thanks to her and her support, encouragement and guidance, I finished it.”

“Then friends told me, ‘Okay, Carole now you have to find an agent and publish it,’” she said. “I sent out four or five proposals to agents, and it became a huge burden, and I decided to self-publish. I knew Randy Kraft, who had self-published, she provided me with a lot of good advice as did Leigh Maloney Brown.”

Zavala describes the self-publishing process as “very interesting.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Carole Zavala

The book cover was designed by local artist Christina Shook

“I love to work with locals,” she said. Local photographer Christina Shook designed the book cover.

“On Fridays, for the last 15 years – even before Susi Q opened – I had an art salon where artists could get together and paint (and sketch) as a community of artists,” Zavala said. “I was talking to another artist about the book and Christina was there, overheard the conversation, and said, ‘“I would love to work with you on the cover.”’

Using Artificial Intelligence software, they integrated the images. “We used some of my images and sketches, and it was a wonderful collaboration,” Zavala said.

The resulting artwork has an ethereal beauty and depicts many of the emblems of protection involved in the story.

Click open story button to continue reading…

With that task completed, the manuscript had to be formatted to Amazon’s specifications. “I found Tariq in Pakistan from a list of consultants who would help format it for both eBook and hardcover. He was very, very good,” Zavala said.

Then it was time for Serena’s Magic to go out into the world and in a matter of hours, it was available on Amazon.

A world of wonder

Serena’s Magic reframes the heroine’s journey with a whimsical yet challenging set of obstacles to overcome and an engaging cast of characters destined to help Serena find her true calling. Serena, her father and Raggitt (a verse-spouting magician), Ta-Pu (a dolphin boy under a curse of his own) and the princess/cook join a group of traveling performers, under the leadership of Magda, a strong-willed female, to find the cure for the princess’ spell. During this journey, Serena confronts the truth of how her mother, a highly respected and skillful sorceress in her own right, mysteriously disappeared when Serena was 5 years old. Add an assortment of trolls, fairies, evil-doers, a cave with a mind of its own, a frightening army of skeleton soldiers, and you have the ingredients of a journey designed to free a princess from her spell, save a kingdom in peril, and bring a young girl to new insights about the power of magic, friendship and the opportunities that await her.

Many times writers say they dream about their characters and Zavala said, “I did dream about the white horse Blanca. I had a dream I was riding her. That dream had a lot of power and it was very vivid.”

She explained the reason she didn’t want illustrations throughout the book. “It’s best to leave it up to imagination. The reader creates his/her own world. I didn’t want any descriptions to be too specific, she could be any girl.”

The book contains several humorous characters. “That was fun to write,” Zavala said. Based on her extensive research, there is a compelling component to the book as well. “I did a lot of research, and there is a contemporary resurgence of all things magic and witches – witch talk all about magic spells – even in this age of reason and empiric thinking.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Carole Zavala

Reader endorsements

“The book was written for ages 11-14, and I received endorsements from three teenage (girls 12, 14 and 16 of age) readers,” Zavala said. One reader said, “Serena’s Magic is captivating as it places the reader into a magical world.”’

It’s a world where a girl can have power. “So many girls worry about being accepted, without knowing that each one is her own special person and shouldn’t go on trying to be accepted,” Zavala said. “At some point, an event turns that around. You will have so many options and opportunities to go a different direction.”

Zavala said in the dedication of the book, “To girls everywhere, including my granddaughters and first great granddaughter, who need to be reminded that they possess the ‘magic’ to be extraordinary in any number of ways, and that being just like everyone else has its perils as well as it occasional rewards.”

When did Zavala realize she possessed the power to do anything? “I’m a risk taker,” she said. “My dad told me in the 1950s that I could be anything I wanted to be – even if I was a girl.” Remember, it was the 1950s.

Projects, past and future

What’s still on Zavala’s bucket list? She’s working on a musical that involves an Egyptian high priestess in a bar in Hawaii called Little Cairo. The question arises, will there be a sequel to Serena’s Magic? Zavala doesn’t say that it’s out of the question. “I have a lot of material that I didn’t use in the book.”

Zavala hasn’t been limited to writing and painting. In 2011, she made a documentary film James Koch: Sculptor of the Found Object, that was in the Newport Beach Film Festival. She’s written a couple of two-minute plays.

Readers are always curious about writing processes. Zavala discloses hers. “I write in bed for the first couple of hours after I wake up when my mind is clear. I write in longhand, like painting, it’s a kinetic release.”

She offers advice to those who have a tale to tell and dream about writing it. “I would encourage them, if they have a story, to consider finishing it.”

Serena’s Magic is available on Amazon.

For more information about Carole Zavala, go to www.czartsandfilm.com.

For more information about Christina Shook, go to www.christinashook.com.