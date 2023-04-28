NewLeftHeader

giweather joomla module

Volume 15, Issue 34  | April 28, 2023Subscribe

LOCA’s springtime events FP 042823

Share this story

LOCA’s springtime events

LOCA continues with an interesting and diverse mix of events for springtime. There are new art programs and workshops and an interactive Art Talk, where artists and observers can expand their knowledge of ways to look at art.

loca marches Vansell

Artisan Cards - May 3 

May 3, 1-4 p.m.

Artisan Cards with Joy Vansell

Laguna Beach Community Center

Joy Vansell will provide cuttings from vintage papers, dictionaries and music books, and teach how to make cards and envelope liners. Perfect for upcoming mother’s, father’s, or graduation days. 

Cost: $50, $25 LOCA members. To register, click here.

LOCA marches Lesli

Click on photo for a larger image 

“Sunset Surprise” by Lesli Bonanni, FOA, 2019 

Wednesday, May 10, 1 - 4 p.m.

Pan Pastels with Lesli Bonanni

Laguna Beach Community Center 380 Third St.

One-Day Workshop: In this pastel class, you will be using Pan Pastels and various other unique tools to create ethereal, minimalist landscapes or seascapes. For inspiration, bring a photo of your favorite destination, choose from photos provided by the teacher, or simply bring your imagination and work intuitively from memory.

Cost: LOCA Members $25, Non-members $50. To register, click here.

For more information about LOCA, go to www.locaarts.org.

loca marches Emanuel

Click on photo for a larger image 

Open Critiques - May 11

–Thursday, May 11, 5:30-7 p.m.

Art Talks: “Open Critiques” with Lani Emanuel

LCAD Gallery, downtown Laguna Beach

Led by Lani Emanuel MFA, “Open Critiques” is a great opportunity for artists, of all levels, to bring in work and receive positive support and constructive feedback on finished, or in-progress pieces. Observers are welcome and everyone will expand their knowledge of ways to look at art. Advance registration is required.

We’re combining “Art + Dining” into one unique, mid-week experience in Downtown Laguna Beach. Calling all visual artists in South Orange County! Get helpful feedback on your work in a supportive space. Bring art, both finished and in-progress, to “Open Critiques.”

And there’s more! As a bonus to attendees, the wonderful local restaurant partners have graciously offered special post-event discounts.

Cost: Visitors $20, Free to LOCA members. To register, click here.

LOCA marches dog

Click on photo for a larger image 

Pet Portraits on May 17 and 24

Wednesday, May 17, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Wednesday, May 24, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Pet Portraits with Hilary McCarthy

Laguna Beach Community Center 380 Third Street

Two-part Workshop: Wednesdays, May 17 & 24. Register to join Laguna College of Art and Design faculty, Hilary McCarthy, for this fun and PAWS-itive class, Pet/Animal Painting! Hilary will demonstrate her oil painting process, tricks on painting fur, compositional elements, and getting a likeness of your favorite animal on canvas. Participants will be working from photo reference.

Cost: Members $50, $100 for non-members. To register, click here.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.