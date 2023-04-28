NewLeftHeader

Art Party and Exhibition at Mozambique 042823

Art Party and Exhibition at Mozambique to support Laguna Beach artists on April 30

Art party girl

Submitted photo

Join the fun at Mozambique from 5-10 p.m. on Sunday, April 30, for an Art Party and Exhibition to support Laguna Beach artists headed to Florence, Italy. Meet top local artists and purchase work up to 60% off gallery pricing. Free to the public. Enjoy wine, South African food and music by High in the ‘80s. Mozambique is located at 1740 South Coast Highway, Laguna Beach.

 

