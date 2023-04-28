NewLeftHeader

giweather joomla module

Volume 15, Issue 34  | April 28, 2023Subscribe

Meet Pet of the Week Ariel 042823

Share this story

Meet Pet of the Week Ariel

Ariel is currently taking over Pet of the Week. She is a 2-year-old black and tan Doberman who is spayed. Ariel would do best in a home without a lot of stairs as she is missing a rear leg. She is gentle, but tends to get scared easily, especially with men, until she gets to know you more. Ariel is extremely affectionate once she gets comfortable in her environment. 

Nancy Goodwin, shelter director, is hoping to have Ariel adopted as soon as possible.

Pet of the Week Ariel

Courtesy of the Laguna Beach Animal Shelter

Ariel is a sweet companion to have by your side 

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter adoption procedures are designed to make sure that both the potential family and the animal adopted are in the very best situation possible. Due to their approach to adoption, their return rate is five percent as compared to the national return rate of 50%.

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter is located at 20612 Laguna Canyon Road. Call 949.497.3552, or go to the website for information on adoption procedures, www.puplagunabeach.org/our-pets.php.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.