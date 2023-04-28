Sawdust Art Festival’s spring calendar is full heading FP 042823

Sawdust Art Festival’s spring calendar is full heading into May and June

Sawdust Art Festival is offering a variety of art classes for spring – a program that operates in the festival off-season. From watercolors to glass dragon flies, they offer myriad experiences from which to choose to get creative, so sign up now.

Many classblowing to choose from

–Sunday, April 30, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. or 2-4 p.m.

–Saturday, May 6, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. or 2-4 p.m.

–Sunday, May 7, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. or 2-4 p.m.

–Saturday, May 13, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. or 2-4 p.m.

–Sunday, May 14, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. or 2-4 p.m.

–Saturday, May 20, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. or 2-4 p.m.

–Sunday, May 21, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. or 2-4 p.m.

–Saturday, May 27, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. or 2-4 p.m.

–Sunday, May 28, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. or 2-4 p.m.

Glassblowing

Encounter the magic of glassblowing with one of their master Sawdust glassblowers! In this truly unique experience, you will be taken through the glassblowing process step-by-step in their famous glass demo booth. You will receive individual, one-on-one instruction to create a beautiful piece of artwork.

Cost: $300 per student for a private two-hour lesson. All materials are provided. Students are required to wear a long-sleeved, button-up shirt and closed-toe shoes.

After Dark: Van Gogh Cypress Tree and Star on May 6, 27 and June 9

–Saturday, May 6, 4-6 p.m.

–Saturday, May 27, 4-6 p.m.

–Friday, June 9, 5-7 p.m.

After Dark: Van Gogh Cypress Tree and Star with Lisa Rainey

Learn the techniques of Master Impressionist Vincent Van Gogh while sipping on a glass of wine! Brush work, color, light and movement are the key elements of what you will be focusing on in this class. Leave with knowledge and appreciation for this famous artist who pioneered new territory and techniques. Gain a sense of freedom of expression, as you play with shapes and color.

High quality art materials will be provided including acrylic paints, a variety of brushes, 11”x14” canvas, palette knife and printed colored reference image. And of course, wine. Cost: $95 per student. Includes all materials and wine.

Whimsical Watercolor Wonders May 27

–Saturday, May 27, 1:30-3:30 p.m.

Whimsical Watercolor Wonders with Kate Cleaves

Discover the various aspects of visual texture, pattern and mark making through a variety of hands-on explorations and process art. Dive into a world of whimsy, let those creative juices flow, learn how to have fun using everyday objects. Cleave’s magical approach will lead you step-by-step to a final project of a paper cutout collage using your own handmade art papers. A truly fun yet educational class with lots of hints and tips about how to make your own mark on your work. This class is great for both absolute beginners, and those with some experience who want to learn more about textures and pattern making. All materials for this project are included in the price. Cost: $75.

Intro to Mosaics, May 13 and 20

–Saturday, May 13, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. (Day 1)

–Saturday, May 20, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. (Day 2)

Workshop Option #2

Intro to Mosaics with Ron Shearer, a two-day workshop over two weekends

The ancient art of mosaics is one of the most beautiful and oldest in the history of mankind. Working closely with Ron Shearer, you will create a mosaic that you will not only be proud to display, but will open a whole new world of creativity that you can easily continue on your own. Step-by-step, he will take you through the process of design, materials, cutting techniques and then carefully guide you through the application, initially using glue for positioning. You’ll have a little bit of fun “homework” to do between classes. When you return to the second workshop, you can really home in on the fine details and finishing your artwork. A wonderful, informative and creative workshop, and one that they have had many requests for. This workshop is suitable for absolute beginners or those who want to fine-tune their skills. All materials are provided including supplies from WitsEnd Mosaics. Cost: $300 per student which is fully inclusive of six hours of intensive tuition over two weekends, and all materials including a pair of nippers that you can keep, mosaic glass tiles, design and backing board. Maximum 10 students per class – if you are a larger group, please contact them directly at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Sunshine Swirl in Watercolor on May 6 and 20

–Saturday, May 6, 10 a.m.

–Saturday, May 20, 2 p.m.

Sunshine Swirl in Watercolor with Tim Hahne

Enter the vibrant world of watercolor painting with artist Tim Hahne in this fabulous and playful introduction to the medium. Hahne’s Sunshine Swirl class is a fabulous introduction on how to apply watercolor paint to achieve a beautiful, blended rainbow effect of color on heavy-duty watercolor paper. He trains your eye to follow the patterns and shapes that the paint makes, encouraging you to see a sunshine swirling pattern within the picture that you bring to life using a sharpie marker. You will also explore painting watercolor on foam board, allowing you to see how the paint behaves on a different medium. A fun and very rewarding class that is especially great for beginners of all ages, or those looking to learn more about watercolor. Please note, this class is not suitable for children under the age of 10. Cost: $75.

Coral Bowl or Wall Art, April 29 and May 28

–Saturday, April 29, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

–Sunday, May 28, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Coral Bowl or Wall Art with Barbara Lolli

Learn how to turn an abstract idea into a beautiful glass bowl (or decorative wall art) with fused glass artist Barbara Lolli. Choose from a rainbow of vibrant colors and different types of sheet glass and frit (small pieces of glass), then learn to cut and assemble your pieces. The firing of your pieces will be done off-site and will be available for pick-up, or can be mailed to you by USPS Priority Mail (at a small extra cost). Cost: $125 per student. This two-hour class includes all materials and firing costs.

Cyanotype Printed Textiles, April 29

–Saturday, April 29, 2 p.m.

Cyanotype Printed Textiles with Gabe Sullivan

Cyanotypes are cyan-blue prints produced using a photographic printing process. In this workshop, you will explore the cyanotype process to produce your own beautiful and intriguing blue prints on tote bags and any other textiles you wish using a variety of found objects. You will learn how the cyanotype chemicals work and how to apply them to textiles. Tote bag and all other materials provided. You are also welcome to bring any of your own white textiles you would like to print on – such as a white T-shirt. Let your creativity shine as you create a truly unique piece of art that you can wear. Cost: $75.

Going Marbles with Paint Pour - May 26

–Friday, May 26, 5-7 p.m. (includes wine!)

Going Marbles with Paint Pour! with Joshua Hill

An alternative paint pour experience. Join local artist Joshua Hill in this expressive class where you will learn how to create intricate, one-of-a-kind designs with fluid paint. Hill will show you how to create striking patterns and color combinations with unconventional tools. This is a super fun class where you can really let your inner artist go. Cost: $95. This class is suitable for all age groups, but children ages 7-10 yrs. must be accompanied by an adult. This class is not suitable for children under 7 years of age.

Couture Collage - April 29

–Saturday, April 29, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Couture Collage with Nansea Williams

A delightful class for all you fashionistas out there. Piece together fabulous frocks, heavenly heels, perfect purses and awesome accessories using a variety of mixed media including patterned paper, fabric, sequins, feathers, skeleton leaves, glitter and glue. Working on a canvas panel, you will also incorporate different stamping and painting techniques to produce a whimsical background, suitable for any supermodel. Cost: $55 per student. Includes all materials. All ages are welcome, but children under 10 must be accompanied by an adult.

Pottery Wheel Experience on April 29 at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

–Saturday, April 29, 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

–Saturday, May 6, 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

–Saturday, May 13, 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

–Saturday, May 20, 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

–Saturday, May 27, 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Pottery Wheel Experience with Robert Jones

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to sit at a potter’s wheel and actually throw a pot? Robert Jones will take you through the process step-by-step, allowing you to gain confidence so that, with his help, you will make your own pottery pieces on the wheel. Each student will make approximately three to four pieces that he will then fire and glaze in his own studio so that you will end up with a beautifully glazed mug or bowl which you can truly call your own.

Please note: The firing and glazing time will take approximately three to four weeks before your art is ready to collect. If you wish your items to be mailed, there will be an additional cost to cover postage and packing. Absolutely no experience is necessary to take this class, however closed-toe shoes and casual, comfortable clothing are recommended. All materials are included in the cost. Cost: $100 per student (there may be an additional charge if you wish to have your items mailed).

Fused Glass and Driftwood Wind Chime Suncatcher

–Sunday, April 30, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

–Sunday, May 21, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Fused Glass & Driftwood Wind Chime Suncatcher with Barbara Lolli

Create a delightful pair of wind chimes with fused glass and driftwood artful arrangements in this class by Sawdust artist Barbara Lolli. Each student will make two chimes, creating beautiful pieces of art to either hang in your own home or give as a unique gift for someone special. The firing of your pieces will be done offsite and will be available for pickup at the Sawdust, or mailed to you by USPS priority mail at a small extra cost depending on the size of the piece.

Cost: $125 per student. This three-hour class includes all materials and firing costs.

Zodiac Therapeutic Art on May 6

–Saturday, May 6, 1-3 p.m.

Zodiac Therapeutic Art with Tyra Vassallo

These classes with Tyra Vassallo focus on how to use free-flow art as a therapeutic activity. Vassallo will be sharing her process, which has evolved over the years, to help you connect with your emotions and find inner peace. It is her hope, that by sharing her technique with you, you will find your own creative ritual and thus establishing your own, personal art style to connect within. This is a two-hour class and includes all materials including canvas, paints and inks, brushes, palette knives and a glass of wine! In this class you will paint your zodiac sign, exploring different layers and textures to achieve a beautiful painting. Cost: $95 per student, includes wine and materials.

Celebrate Mother’s Day on May 7

–Sunday, May 7, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Celebrate Mother’s Day together with art! with Sheila Lind Anderson

A beautiful memory to celebrate mothers everywhere. Whether you’re a Mom, or you wish to honor your Mom, Grandma or important mother figure in your life, join the artist in this delightful two-hour class of whimsical painting. Using acrylic and watercolor paint, pencil, markers, stamps, papers and colored pencils, Anderson will take you through the process of producing this charming picture that will make a perfect gift! Cost: $85, includes all materials, bountiful coffee and treats.

Sew a whale on May 7, 21 or 27

–Sunday, May 7, 1-3 p.m.

–Sunday, May 21, 1-3 p.m.

–Sunday, May 27, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Sew a Cute Whale with Carmen Gundelach

Learn the basics of sewing and pattern making in this class that is ideal for ages 9 and over (adults are welcome, too!). Carmen Gundelach will show you how to trace the pattern onto fabric, cutting it out and hand sewing it together. This is a class that you can do with your kids or just have fun and do it yourself. You can either bring your favorite fabric or choose from supplies that Gundelach will have.

Cost: $69 per student which includes all materials. This class is suitable for all age groups, but children under 9 years of age must be accompanied by an adult.

To visit the Sawdust website for more information, an update on classes and to register, go to https://sawdustartfestival.org/classes.

Sawdust Art Festival is located at 935 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach.

Drypoint Etching - May 12

–Friday, May 12, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Drypoint Etching with Hedy Buzan

Learn this fascinating printmaking process with long time artist and printmaker, Hedy Buzan. Step-by-step, Buzan will show you how to print line etchings using the drypoint process. You will start the class by drawing a simple design (either from a favorite photo or picture that you bring with you, or from an image Buzan will have). You will then transfer it onto a plate, which is printed onto paper using an etching press. She will also demonstrate how to create prints at home without using a press. Your beautiful, finished print will be mounted on matt board, ready for you to frame and hang on your wall. Cost: $125 per student. This 2.5 hour class includes all materials and matboard.

Colorful Carp on May 12 and 19

–Friday, May 12, 5-7 p.m.

–Friday, May 19, 5-7 p.m.

After Dark: Colorful Carp in Acrylics with Fernando Micheli

Experience the joy of painting these beautiful colorful carp under Fernando Micheli’s expert guidance. Step-by-step, he will show you how to build your composition, from the initial design right through to the final stages of your painting. You will learn how to use bold, expressive paint strokes, layering the paint so that your finished piece will have that feeling of lightness and movement. This is a two-hour class which is inclusive of all materials and a complimentary glass of wine. A great way to start your weekend. Cost: $95, includes complimentary wine.

Fused Glass Jewelry! on May 14

–Sunday, May 14, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Fused Glass Jewelry with Barbara Lolli

Learn to make beautiful fused glass jewelry with Sawdust artist Barbara Lolli. Choose from a rainbow of vibrant colors and different types of sheet glass and frit (small pieces of glass), then learn to cut and assemble your pieces. The firing of your pieces will be done offsite and will be available for pickup at the Sawdust, or mailed to you by USPS priority mail at a small extra cost depending on the size of the piece. Cost: $125 per student. This three-hour class includes all materials and firing costs.

Beaded Baubles on May 14 and 26

–Friday, May 14, 2-4 p.m.

–Friday, May 26, 2-4 p.m.

Beaded Baubles with Nansea Williams

Watercolor painting made simple! Make these colorful, stretchy beaded bracelets with artist Nansea Williams. Choose from a huge selection of colorful bobbles and beads which you can mix and match to create whimsical, sparkly additions to your jewelry collection. This is a creative and imaginative class where you will be able to make two to three bracelets and is super fun for both adults and children. Cost: $65, includes all materials.

Fraggle Rock Monster - May 17

–Wednesday, May 17, 4-6p.m.

Fraggle Rock Monster with Nansea Williams

Enter the magical, whimsical world of mixed media artist Nansea Williams and learn how to make a one-of-a-kind plush monster.

Cost: $95 per student. Includes all materials in a two-hour class. All ages are welcome!

Collage and wine! May 26

–Friday, May 26, 5-7 p.m.

After Dark: Couture Collage with Nansea Williams

An evening session of collage and wine.

Piece together fabulous frocks, heavenly heels, perfect purses and awesome accessories using a variety of mixed media including patterned paper, fabric, sequins, feathers, skeleton leaves, glitter and glue. Working on a canvas panel, you will also incorporate different stamping and painting techniques to produce a whimsical background, suitable for any supermodel. Cost: $75 per student. Includes all materials and wine.

I Spy Your Eye Photography on June 16

–Friday, June 16, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

I Spy Your Eye Photography with Mary Church

Join artist Mary Church in this three-part class covering the key principles of photography. In the first part of the class, Church will talk you through the key elements including perspective, composition, color, design and imagery. Then, under her guidance, you will explore the grounds of the Sawdust Festival to create three different printed images (one 8.5”x11” and two 4”x6”) that you will take home. The final element of this class will be a display of your images and discoveries that you made during your time with us.

To participate in this class, you will need to have either a digital camera, an iPhone/iPad, or Android/smart phones (all digital devices welcome!). This class is suitable for ages 10-110. Cost: $95 per person. To register, click here.

