May 2, 2023

Friendship Shelter honors Masimo CEO Joe Kiani 050223

Friendship Shelter honors Masimo CEO Joe Kiani for leadership ending homelessness 

On June 6, Orange County business leaders and philanthropists will come together for Friendship Shelter’s Intersections Luncheon at the Masimo Headquarters in Irvine. Friendship Shelter’s flagship location in Laguna Beach is home to its Bridge Housing Program.

Since 2019, our community has seen a 23% reduction in homelessness in South Orange County and a 60% decrease in unsheltered homelessness in Laguna Beach, where Friendship Shelter’s outreach and shelter programs operate. 

Courtesy of Friendship Shelter

Joe Kiani, Chairman and CEO of Masimo

For more than 35 years, Friendship Shelter has focused on studying, understanding and transforming its approach to ending homelessness – and the results speak for themselves. 

Focused on innovation in homelessness and housing, the organization is honoring Joe Kiani, chairman and CEO of Masimo, for his leadership in addressing homelessness in South Orange County. In his keynote speech, Kiani will speak for the first time about the project he started with Friendship Shelter four years ago, a project he hopes will serve as a template for how companies can partner with nonprofit organizations to end homelessness. 

“Ending homelessness creates healthier communities, resulting in healthier businesses, customers, employees and local economies,” said Dawn Price, Friendship Shelter executive director. “We couldn’t think of a more compelling honoree and keynote speaker, as Joe is ready to speak publicly about his groundbreaking partnership with Friendship Shelter. Many want to be part of the solution but don’t know where to begin. Together we’ve created a model that has proven to be successful, and we can’t wait to share more details at the luncheon.” 

The Intersections host committee, comprised of Supervisor Lisa Bartlett, Teddie Ray, Cindy Shopoff and Doug Wilson, invite members of the community to attend the luncheon and learn more about the critical need to find permanent housing solutions for Orange County’s most vulnerable neighbors. Current sponsors, as well as information on sponsorship opportunities and luncheon tickets, can be found by clicking here

Friendship Shelter is a nonprofit homeless services agency, founded in 1988 and dedicated to ending homelessness in South Orange County, one person at a time. Friendship Shelter operates a full spectrum of services to end homelessness, including outreach, shelter, housing navigation, financial assistance and permanent housing with supportive services. 

For more information, go to www.friendshipshelter.org.

 

