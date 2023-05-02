NewLeftHeader

American Legion Auxiliary seeks donations

American Legion Auxiliary seeks donations to support poppies for veterans

The American Legion Auxiliary supports veterans with donations received in exchange for the red paper poppies they distribute at this time of year.

The original Poppy Lady was educator Moina Michael of Good Hope, Ga. After the United States entered World War I in 1917, Michael applied to volunteer with the YMCA overseas war workers. Since she was age 48, that was the only war effort open to her. After reading the last line of the poem, “We Shall Not Sleep” by Col. John McCrae, M.D. (later renamed “In Flanders Fields”), which reads: “We shall not sleep. Though poppies grow in Flanders Fields,” Michael pledged to always wear a red poppy as a sign of remembrance and the emblem of keeping the faith with all who had died in battle.

Michael always wore a poppy and continued her teaching career by instructing a group of disabled veterans. She became known as the “Poppy Lady” and lobbied the American Legion to have veterans assemble poppies for distribution to assist them financially and as physical therapy. The poppy was made the Legion’s official memorial flower in 1920 and that of the American Legion Auxiliary in 1921.

Last year, nearly $2 million was collected nationally from poppy distributions and allocated to disabled or hospitalized veterans. Your donation to American Legion Auxiliary Unit 222 makes it possible for them to continue to support veterans’ projects including those at V.A. Hospitals, the Bob Hope U.S.O. at John Wayne Airport, as well as helping Camp Pendleton families and our troops overseas.

If you would like to receive a poppy, please mail your donation to ALA Unit 222, P.O. Box 517, Laguna Beach, Calif. 92652, or contact Sandi Werthe at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it., or call 949.494-6016. A poppy will be sent to you.

Thank you in advance for your tax-deductible donation.

 

