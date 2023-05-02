NewLeftHeader

Artists Fund “Spring Collection” at City Hall

April 24-May 18

 “Spring Collection at City Hall” 

Enjoy 45 originals by Artists Fund board members and award-winners from 2022 Art-To-Go.

Daily, during business hours. Free.

Laguna Beach City Hall, 505 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach.

Courtesy of Artists Fund

Wendy Wirth and Chris Brazelton admire pieces from the “Spring Collection” show

Thursday, June 1, 6-7 p.m. 

Art-To-Go Reception at City Hall” Free.

Kick-off First Thursdays Art Walk with 45 Festival exhibitors at City Hall. 

Laguna Beach City Hall, 505 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach. (Exhibition through June 27.)

 

