Dennis’ Local Almanac 050223

Dennis’ Local Almanac

By DENNIS McTIGHE

May arrives with gloomy skies 

Dennis 5On the last day of April and first day in May, Laguna experienced gray and overcast skies. We’ve already had enough gloom – over 50% of the days in April. Not a pretty picture at all, but like I said before, it’s a walk in the park compared to the gloomy Pacific Northwest or the East Coast where they can’t buy a nice weekend – ever. Then it clears up just in time for the work week, and this goes on week after week and month after month. I feel bad for the 9 to 5ers.

There’s a deepening upper level low pressure trough just off the California coast, and it’s looking like our rainy season isn’t quite over yet. One to two inches of rain is possible over a good portion of our state, including Laguna, and the rest of Southern California this week. We’re still waiting for that elusive first 70 degree day of 2023. We’ve only been up to 68 twice here at the beach. Local ocean temps remain chilly with an average of 58 degrees for the week.

Here comes May and normally our rainy season is pretty much done at this point with an average of around a quarter of an inch. If this week’s rain forecast pans out and we do get at least an inch of precipitation, it will only be the third time that we’ve exceeded one inch of rain. 

In May 1958, we picked up 1.01 inches and in May 1977, we had 2.23 inches. Nearly two out of three Mays go rainless. Most of May’s precipitation falls in the form of heavy drizzle or very light rain with amounts seldom exceeding a 10th of an inch – a result of a very thick marine layer of 5,000 ft. thick or more. May 1990 saw close to an inch with 0.96 inches, a result of a late in the season low pressure trough from the southern Gulf of Alaska.

Things warm up a bit in May here at the beach with an average hi-lo temp of 72-56 degrees. The hottest May days occurred on May 2, 1959 with 96 and twice in May 2013 with 96 also, the products of two separate very rare Santana Wind events where the humidity plunged down to 10% – even at water’s edge! 

The coolest May night occurred in May 1964 with a chilly 44 degrees. We average about 10-12 days of gloom in May (I call it May Gray). That amount of gloom varies from year to year with the cloudiest May occurring in 1982 with only two sunny days the whole month. Sometimes we get lucky, like in May 1996 when there was only one gloomy day the entire month. Our local ocean temps normally begin to warm up a bit with an average of 62-64 degrees, but it’s been as warm as 74 in May 1992 and again in May 1997, both a product of a significant El Niño event, especially the 1997 episode.

 Coming up in two weeks is the 2023 Eastern Pacific tropical storm and hurricane season which begins on May 15 and runs until November 30. Here’s a list alphabetically of the names we’ll be using here in 2023: Adrian, Beatriz, Calvin, Dora, Eugene, Fernanda, Greg, Hilary, Irwin, Jova, Kenneth, Lidia, Max, Norma, Otis, Pilar, Ramon, Selma, Todd, Veronica, Wiley, Xina, York, and finally, Zelda. We’ve only used the entire alphabet and that was in 1992, which was in the middle of a healthy El Niño event. 

More on hurricanes next time, Aloha to everyone!

 

