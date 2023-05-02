NewLeftHeader

Laguna Life and People 050223

Natalya Sheddan creates Brooks Street Brick Art Gallery with help from the community 

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

According to folks who have been around since the early Laguna days, artists used to hang their art from fences or display artwork in their front yards. Natalya Sheddan is not only carrying on that tradition but enhancing it, by dedicating the space outside the fence of her charming cottage to brick art. Her Brooks Street Brick Gallery is a quirky collection of painted bricks, each designed by a member of the community.

Walking past Sheddan’s yard on the corner of Brooks and Catalina streets is like discovering a hidden treasure, and it’s impossible not to stop and look at the diverse designs and inscriptions – both humorous and inspirational – on the bricks.

Natalya Sheddan house

Brooks Street Brick Gallery 

Sheddan didn’t have this creative collaboration in mind when she moved into her house a year ago with her two children, who are 6 and 4 years old. An Austin, Texas transplant, Sheddan said, “This was the first house I looked at, and I fell in love with it.”

Born and raised in Ukraine, she came to California (because her parents had friends here) when she was 13 years old.

“I came to the area 23 years ago,” Sheddan said. “When I first drove to Laguna, I fell in love with it and kept coming back to visit every weekend. Then I decided to rent a house. It’s a very magical place.”

Natalya Sheddan close up

Natalya Sheddan

One could say building is in Sheddan’s blood. (Coincidentally, bricks date back to 7000 BC, which makes them one of the oldest-known building materials.)

She transitioned from a 10-year career as a construction lawyer to a builder and owns a building company called Notta in Austin.

Sheddan’s dwellings are unique. Some are permanent homes and others serve as Airbnbs. “Notta means – it’s not a house and not a cabin – they are hybrids,” she said. Sheddan spends half of her time in Austin, traveling back and forth every week. However, the family will spend the summer here.

“During that decade as an attorney, I bought an old cabin in the woods near Austin to have a place to get away from the busy city life,” Sheddan said. “I discovered something magical at this old cabin – a tranquil peace and stillness that recharged the mind, body and soul.”

Natalya Sheddan throw me

There’s no lack of humor in the creations

As a result, she wanted to share this feeling with other people. She decided to take a leap of faith, leave her construction attorney day job and follow her passion.

It’s clear that Sheddan is as fond of the woods as she of Laguna, investing her imagination into every Notta creation. “I’m really into nature. I love my cabin in the woods outside of Austin, and I thought I should do this with a house,” she said. “I wanted the house to connect with nature – they have big windows, so you feel like you’re outside.”

Natalya Sheddan dutch door

Sheddan fell in love with the 1940s cottage

When Sheddan moved into her Laguna cottage, she found some bricks on the property. “Initially, I didn’t mean it to be a community event. I’m not an artist, but I thought it’s nice to do something that you’re bad at, so I painted some and put them out. I used acrylic paint and then a clear spray. My children did some also. Then I put bricks out with a sign that said, ‘Take a brick, paint it and bring to display.”

Natalya Sheddan one step brick

Creative designs

Clearly residents liked the idea, and the number of completed bricks multiplies daily. Sheddan just added a shelf to accommodate them.

“I decided to put people and bricks together and see what happens,” Sheddan said. Her idea quickly grew into a gallery. “People would say, ‘I’m kind of bad at drawing,’ but then they’d drop them [bricks] off.” 

Natalya Sheddan gold brick

Gold brick by local artist Walter Viszolay

There’s a wide variety of designs and designers, from age 4 to 74 years of age. “My friend, Walter Viszolay did a gold brick,” she said. Viszolay is a long-time exhibitor at the Sawdust Festival and has a gallery on Pacific Coast Highway.

No one has complained about the brick gallery and only a couple of the painted bricks have been stolen. “The gallery is a great talking point when people pass by,” Sheddan said. “I look every day to see if there are new bricks.”

One of the funniest ones says, “throw me.” People leave little trinkets, such as a turtle and unicorn. Many of the designs are inspirational, “Be Kind,” “One Step at a Time” and “In the world of many planets, be a shining star.” Even Sponge Bob Square Pants is represented.

Natalya Sheddan bricks close

Drop by and say, “Hello”

Sheddan replenishes the stack of unused bricks every week, but there’s no doubt, once word gets out about Brooks Street Brick Gallery, she’ll need more bricks – and possibly more space.

“Beyond the bricks, it has a real sense of community, people stop by and chat,” Sheddan said. It’s a true collaboration.

So stop by, take a look and think about adding your own creation.

