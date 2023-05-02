NewLeftHeader

giweather joomla module

Volume 15, Issue 35  | May 2, 2023Subscribe

Rockin’ it at the south end of Aliso Beach 050223

Share this story

Rockin’ it at the south end of Aliso Beach

Rockin it at the south end SNL 5.2

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Looking up the coast on a clear blue-sky day

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.