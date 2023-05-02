NewLeftHeader

Local lawn bowler wins big, defeats No. 1 ranked player

Local lawn bowler wins big, defeats No. 1 ranked player

The Southwest Division of Bowls USA held their annual Singles Lawn Bowling Tournament at the Laguna Beach Lawn Bowling Club on April 19 and 20. The more than 60 participating players came from as far east as Wisconsin and as far north as Washington State.

After two long grueling days, local legend Tom (“String Bean”) Richeson came out victorious, defeating the No. 1 ranked lawn bowler and four-time USA champion Charlie Herbert, in a wire-to-wire barn burner.

The Laguna Beach Lawn Bowling Club will be hosting the U.S. Open in October, where the best players from all over the globe will come to play in one of the biggest lawn bowling tournaments. 

For more information, visit https://lagunabeachlawnbowlingclub.com.

 

