Revamped 15th Annual LBAA Art Star Awards FP 050223

Revamped 15th Annual LBAA Art Star Awards ceremony a resounding success

By MARRIE STONE

Photos by Jeff Rovner

This story is a part of our Arts section. Visit www.stunewslaguna.com/arts for more arts stories as well as our arts calendars.

Last Friday night (April 28), artists and art lovers gathered on the Festival of Arts grounds to celebrate Laguna’s annual red-carpet event for our town’s many art stars. In a break from its 14-year tradition, this year’s Art Star Awards ceremony featured live music, pop-up artists, roving appetizers and an open bar. Guests were treated to on-site art demonstrations, modern dancers, living pictures from the Pageant of the Masters and much more.

Dispensing with long speeches and a formal sit-down dinner, the evening felt more like a moveable feast with plenty of laughs provided by emcee Pat Kollenda and her musical sidekick Roxanna Ward. 

In case you missed it, here are a few of the many highlights, including all the award winners. 

art star 1

Click on photo for a larger image

Keeping with tradition, Art Star Award recipients received an original “Louie” statue, each handmade by sculpture artist Louis Longi

art star 2

Click on photo for a larger image

The Laguna Beach JaZz Band was on hand to provide live music

art star 3

Click on photo for a larger image

Lifetime Achievement Award Winner Kathy Jones kept the audience entertained with her hilarious acceptance speech

art star 4

Click on photo for a larger image

“Art Inscribed,” a collaboration between Third Street Writers and the Festival Artists Fund, took home the award for Outstanding Arts Collaboration. (L-R) Third Street Writers’ President Amy Dechary, Vice President Rina Palumbo and Artists Fund President Wendy Wirth.

art star 5

Click on photo for a larger image

Coast Film & Music Festival won for Best Arts Program. (L-R) Vivianna Pignetti, Hans Hagen, Denise Campanelli, Anthony DiMaggio, Enich Harris, Ben Warner, Kirsten Warner, Caroline Bruderer and Mark Draper.

art star 6

Click on photo for a larger image

Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center (LBCAC) Founder Rick Conkey was recognized as Arts Patron of the Year 

art star 7

Click on photo for a larger image

Sculpture Artist Gerard Stripling (R) received the Artist of the Year award. He is pictured here with his wife, Melissa (L) and Faye Baglin, Community Arts Project member

art star 8

Click on photo for a larger image

No Square Theatre’s Musical Director Roxanna Ward kept the audience laughing with her comedic improv musical accompaniments 

art star 9

Click on photo for a larger image

The 15th annual LBAA Art Star Award Winners: (L-R) Kathy Jones, Enich Harris, Ben Warner, Rick Conkey, Gerard Stripling, Amy Dechary and Wendy Wirth

art star 10

Click on photo for a larger image

The Laguna Beach Arts Alliance Members: (L-R) Wayne Baglin (Treasurer), Faye Baglin, Sharbie Higuchi, Rob Harryman, Joy Dittberner (Chair), Amy Dechary (Secretary) and Pat Kollenda

For more information on the Laguna Beach Arts Alliance and the Art Star Awards, click here. To read more about Lifetime Achievement Award Winner Kathy Jones, click here.

For more photos by Jeffrey Rovner, go to the slideshow below:

 

