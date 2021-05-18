On the agenda for council: ADU amendments 050223

On the agenda for council: ADU amendments, community development workplan, replacement of damaged Promenade decks

By SARA HALL

Laguna Beach City Council will consider a variety of interesting items during their meeting tonight.

At tonight's meeting (Tuesday, May 2), during regular business and on the consent calendar, council will hear and/or consider: Amendments to the city code and Local Coastal Program regarding accessory dwelling units; community development workplan with priority projects set at the council planning workshop; emergency contract to replace the Promenade on Forest’s decks, which were damaged during the recent winter storms; replacement ballistic helmets for the police department; utility assessment district on Diamond Street and several council reviews.

Last up during regular business, council will consider amendments to the city code and Local Coastal Program, as modified by the California Coastal Commission, that will repeal and replace the chapter about second residential units with a section covering accessory dwelling units and junior ADUs.

Council adopted zoning and LCP amendments on Dec. 14, 2021, related to the regulation of ADUs. Coastal commissioners reviewed and certified the amendments on February 9 and conditioned their approval with several of their own modifications, which were primarily intended to bring the city’s ADU ordinance into better conformity with state laws, which went into effect on January 1.

Most notable was that the height allowance of a detached ADU was increased from 16 to 18 feet, and there is a new by-right allowance for second story attached ADUs that can be a maximum of 25 feet, next week’s staff report on the item explains. Additionally, the CCC made modifications to the parking standards by requiring on-site replacement parking for the primary residence when a garage is converted to an ADU. To provide flexibility, the replacement parking spaces may be uncovered, tandem and located in the front yard setback. The original ordinance did not require replacement parking in those situations.

Councilmembers unanimously voted in support of the code amendments on Nov. 16, 2021, although there were some concerns, primarily about parking. Council previously reviewed an earlier draft version of the ordinance and made some recommendations to staff, it was then sent back to the Planning Commission, who suggested their own changes. The revised version was aimed at complying with state regulations and being more flexible for ADUs.

At a joint City Council and Planning Commission housing workshop on April 6, 2021, officials reviewed and provided input on the draft 6th Cycle Housing Element. The discussion included an ADU amnesty program, which could help bring currently illegal ADUs up to code and count toward the city’s Regional Housing Needs Assessment, which is 394 units for Laguna Beach’s current cycle.

The ADU program (program five in the Housing Plan section) in the draft Housing Element document is meant to ease restrictions on ADUs and provide incentives for their development or preservation.

In response to the state’s housing crisis, California law was amended in 2017 to incentivize a DU development by creating minimum standards that all local agencies were required to implement.

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Council will consider the community development workplan next week, which includes blufftop and major remodel regulations

Also during regular business, council will review and approve the proposed community development workplan for updates to the general plan, zoning code and specific plans.

At the council’s annual planning workshop on January 28, several of the identified priorities were focused on updating the city’s plans and codes. During next week’s item, staff will report back to the council with a summary of the proposed updates, tentative schedule an estimated cost. Staff is seeking the council’s affirmation on the scope of each project and prioritization.

The project prioritized at the top of the workplan for the next phase of land-use plan updates are housing code amendments. According to the staff report, the update is intended to reduce barriers to housing production as directed by multiple programs in the city’s certified housing element. The update would also create objective standards for multifamily housing projects to provide the city with greater discretion over design in response to recent state legislation.

Staff plans on initiating the project in June with local adoption aimed for June 2024. It will be done in-house so there is no external associated cost. An amendment to the Local Coastal Program is required, which will need to be certified by the CCC.

Rounding out the top five projects on the work plan in order of priority are:

–Commercial district beautification and property maintenance ordinance, which will provide better tools to ensure that properties are maintained in good condition in the Downtown and other commercial districts. It is expected to be adopted by March 2024.

–Blufftop and major remodel regulations, which is currently underway and expected to be adopted by the end of the year. The program establishes new development regulations in the bluff top areas and methodology for calculating major remodels.

–Downtown specific plan, phase two, which will address housing related regulations. Work will likely start in June and should be ready for adoption by December 2024.

–A comprehensive zoning code update is proposed to provide clear and in some cases more practical, development regulations for both residential and commercial zones, including updated parking standards. Staff will likely delete the project in December and it will take approximately two years until it’s ready for council to consider adoption.

The other prioritized projects in the workplan include: Developing commercial design guidelines to supplement the mass, height, and bulk ordinance; an update of the open space and conservation element and an update to the Laguna Canyon specific plan.

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Council will consider awarding an emergency contract to replace the Promenade on Forest’s decks

Earlier in the meeting, on the consent calendar (usually passed without discussion, unless an item is pulled by a councilmember or member of the public), council will consider awarding an emergency contract to replace the Promenade on Forest’s decks, which were damaged during the recent winter storms.

Staff is recommending to award the contract to Laguna Construction in the amount of $260,000 to replace the decks in their current configuration.

According to the staff report on the item, the multitude of recent winter storms damaged the wood decks to an extent that they possess an impending health and safety threat and liability risk as foot traffic increases this summer, which would likely require their closure unless replaced. Staff believes simply repairing the decks would not prolong their usability and recommend replacement as soon as possible.

The decks, as installed, were assumed temporary and estimated to have a one-year lifespan. The proposed temporary replacement decks would be built with higher quality materials and are estimated to last the duration of the design and permitting phase as staff works on developing a concept for a permanent pedestrian plaza.

City Council voted unanimously on Jan. 12, 2021, to extend the outdoor dining and retail display temporary use permit program, including the Promenade on Forest, through December and directed staff to solicit proposals for analysis, design and entitlement for the conversion to a permanent plaza.

The experimental Promenade was opened to the public in June 2020 as an experiment to test whether restaurants and shops would benefit from the creation of a gathering spot downtown.

On May 18, 2021, council approved a $376,990 contract to RRM Design Firm for preliminary engineering and entitlements to study possibly making the Forest Avenue Promenade permanent. At the time, the item passed unanimously and there was general support for the idea, but not without a number of concerns raised by several councilmembers and public speakers.

Council unanimously approved the Promenade on Forest Program Plan on June 7, 2022, which will act as a guide to develop permanent design concepts for future consideration. The preliminary plan outlines the process for designing the space, determining programming and uses and gathering public input.

Staff is currently working on developing design concepts and entitlements for a permanent pedestrian plaza and anticipate a two-to-three-year timeline.

During another item on the consent calendar, council will consider the purchase of replacement ballistic helmets for the police department.

If approved, the item will authorize the city manager to purchase 60 replacement Avon F90 ballistic helmets from Curtis Blue Line for an amount not-to-exceed $40,402. The action will also appropriate $40,402 from the Federal Asset Forfeiture Account to purchase the equipment.

According to the staff report for the item, the helmets currently worn by Laguna Beach officers were acquired in 2012. They were used helmets that were refurbished and outfitted with face shields to meet the needs of the department. Current ballistic body armor has a shelf life of between five and 10 years. It is unknown when the current helmets were manufactured, but they have surpassed their usable shelf life, city staff reported.

Also during regular business, council will consider resolutions and appropriations related to the sale of bonds for the underground utility assessment district on Diamond Street.

Also on Tuesday, council will review design and permit approvals for a residential project at 1902 Ocean Way and consider public tree plantings at 933 and 604 South Coast Highway, and 489 North Coast Highway.

The council agenda is available online here. Closed session starts at 4 p.m., the regular meeting begins at 5 p.m.

Members of the public may speak in person in council chambers.

To participate via Zoom, you may click here from your computer or smart phone. You may also call 669.900.9128 and wait for instructions. The Webinar ID is 91641723096#. If you have issues getting into the Zoom meeting or raising your virtual hand to comment, you may text the city clerk at 310.722.5051.

The meeting can be watched live on Cox channel 852 or on the city’s website at www.lagunabeachcity.net/agendas.

Comments may be submitted on any agenda item or on any item not on the agenda in writing via mail to the City Clerk at: 505 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach, CA, 92651, by email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , or by using this interactive form. Email your comments to the City Clerk no later than 3 p.m. on May 1 (the day before the City Council meeting) in order for your comments to be submitted to the members of the City Council the day prior to the meeting, which provides them sufficient time to review the comments.

You may continue to provide written comments up to 12 p.m. today (the day of the meeting). While these comments will be provided to the City Council at 2 p.m. today (May 2), councilmembers may not have sufficient time to review them prior to the meeting.

Sara Hall covers City Hall and is a regular contributor to Stu News Laguna.