Becoming the Giant: Street art icon Shepard Fairey discusses three decades of dissent

By MARRIE STONE

Photos by Jeff Rovner

Back in the ‘80s, before it became hip to paint pop-up murals on building facades, before Banksy rose to fame, before street art symbolized gentrification, before “street art” was even a thing, it was called graffiti. It represented rebellion and counterculture. Subversive stickers and spray-painted walls appeared overnight. They came with stiff fines and often arrests if artists got caught. Shepard Fairey has been arrested 18 times over the course of his 34-year career.

By the late ‘90s and early 2000s, “graffiti” was morphing into “street art” and building owners aimed to preserve what once was temporary. Fairey’s career spans this entire evolution and his own thinking and practices have shifted with the times.

Facing the Giant: Three Decades of Dissent is currently on display at the Laguna Art Museum (LAM) through June 4. Last Saturday, Fairey spoke at LCAD about his artistic origins and influences, the philosophy behind his work and how it’s changed along the way. In conversation with exhibition curator Pedro Alonzo, Fairey also shared a few pieces from his past he wouldn’t do today, the backstory behind his popular 2008 Obama poster and an encounter with André the Giant’s daughter. Here are a few highlights from his stories of success and controversy.

American artist Shepard Fairey – “Facing the Giant: Three Decades of Dissent” is on display at LAM through June 4

Born in 1970 and raised in a wealthy enclave of Charleston, S.C., Fairey attended the Porter-Gaud School, a private institution that boasts graduates like Stephen Colbert. “Some of these people didn’t just wear Polo shirts. They literally owned polo teams,” Fairey said. “These were people whose families had owned plantations. I did not…fit in, but didn’t understand exactly why.”

Keeping his artistic obsessions on the down-low during grade school, Fairey discovered both the skateboard culture and punk rock scene in high school and finally found his groove. “Skateboarding and punk rock were creative and rebellious. There was a lot of venting your frustration through visceral skateboarding or jumping around your room listening to the Sex Pistols or the Clash,” Fairey said. “What came with that was a do-it-yourself art culture. The mainstream was for squares. [We] ripped up and rebuilt the mainstream stuff. That’s when I got into making stencils and stickers and homemade T-shirts.”

Fairey entered the Rhode Island School of Design (RISD) in 1988 and studied illustration. In the process of showing a classmate how to make stencils, he stumbled on an image of French pro-wrestler André the Giant in a local paper and used it as a teaching tool. Fairey described the result as a “happy accident” that took off when he slapped the sticker up on stop signs, skate shops and nightclubs. “I realized putting something disruptive and unexpected in a public space made people think about the control of public space,” Fairey said. “Usually [public spaces are for] advertising and government signage. A lot of people hate graffiti because they consider it vandalism or a threat to the order of things. A sticker is a little less threatening, but still makes people ask questions.”

The Obey campaign arose out of this period. The word “obey” is incorporated into Fairey’s work, encouraging audiences to question authority, interrogate power structures and shake them out of their comfort zones.

“I was familiar with the word ‘obey’ before I saw the John Carpenter movie They Live, but I hadn’t thought about the nature and power of that word until seeing the movie in ‘93. It jumped out because it’s something we all do [so we don’t] rock the boat and follow social conventions. Taking [that word] out of the ether and rendering it concretely to make people think about what they decide to submit to and what they decide to obey was incredibly powerful. So, I started to incorporate that into all of my work.”

“Obey Star” (1996)

The original “André the Giant Has a Posse” sticker campaign from 1989 eventually morphed into Orwellian “Big Brother” imagery using the word “Obey” to urge the masses to question everything, especially authority

In acts Fairey described as “fun mischief,” his work became a Rorschach test of reactions that ranged from paranoia to enchantment. His art also gave him an excuse to explore ideas that already interested him, like Martin Heidegger’s phenomenology and the notion that people should reawaken a sense of wonder about their environment, requiring experiences that heighten their focus and encourage them to analyze things more carefully. He also studied French philosopher Guy Debord’s situationalism, agreeing with Debord’s observation that people live in a trance and need shocking spectacles to re-sensitize them. Fairey incorporates both these concepts into his work.

“The people [who would stand to] benefit most from art often aren’t the people who go to galleries and museums,” Fairey said. “Art should be more accessible. It should be more democratic. And also rebellious. I disliked the idea that a lot of communication in public spaces was one-sided. I thought there should be more room for expression. Putting art in public spaces pushes back against that notion of powerlessness. It’s important to reach people in the places they live and, in the process, make them think about what’s going on with their environment and how they can participate.”

“Power and Equality: Angela Davis” (1998) – Shepard Fairey appeared at LCAD last weekend to discuss his career and his aim to make art more accessible and democratic

Influenced by punk rock album artists like Raymond Pettibon (Black Flag), Jamie Reid (Sex Pistols’ “God Save the Queen”), Winston Smith (Dead Kennedys), Fairey also drew inspiration from Barbara Kruger, Jasper Johns, Andy Warhol, Roy Lichtenstein and Robert Rauschenberg. “I like to draw and paint, I like screen printing and photography. [In college,] I couldn’t decide which of those things it would end up being, so I studied illustration because it was the most open-ended major. In the end, my work became a hybrid of all those things,” Fairey said.

“Imperial Glory” (2011) – Note the influence of Roy Lichtenstein’s explosion and the cheery imagery juxtaposed with the hard-edge of the hand grenades

Retrospectives have the advantage of showcasing not only an artist’s technical growth, but also their shifts in thinking. While Fairey’s early work in the ‘80s and ‘90s reflected the edginess of rebellious youth, his later pieces (equally rife with social commentary) take a slightly different approach. “There’s a part of everyone’s development where they have to say, ‘Everything I’ve been told to be, a bunch of those things I am not going to be. I’m going to be anti.’ But you go through life and realize that thinking is a kind of cul-de-sac,” Fairey said. “I still think it’s important to point out villains, because a lot of villains get away with stuff. But I’m trying to create a conversation with people [who] might not agree with me. I try drawing people in with powerful images using simple, appealing aesthetics. When it comes to portraiture, I want people to be viewed as equally American, equally human and make sure they’re imbued with undeniable dignity. All [these techniques] are ways to ‘Trojan horse’ my ideas into somebody’s psyche. I’m giving people space to absorb something. [I’m giving them room to] evolve without making them feel attacked or inferior. That’s where a lot of my work, especially in the last five or 10 years, has come from.”

Today, Fairey’s pieces contain some softer imagery in contrast to the hard edges of his 1990s work. “When I was a kid and got into punk rock, [I thought still lifes were] sappy bullshit. I’d never do that. Now here I am, doing waves and sunsets and clouds and flowers. But I’m still doing them with a punk rock heart,” Fairey said.

“Make Art Not War” (2005) – Created during the Iraq war, Fairey incorporated Art Nouveau and referenced a 1960s mantra. The floral garland and paintbrushes like spears beside “Obey” make the softer image more pointed

“Things become clichés for a reason,” he said. “They have broad appeal. I [use] that universal appeal to speak a language that people relate to, but in ways that don’t look cliché or banal. That’s where something can be both special and universal. That’s what I’m striving for in the work.”

“Greetings from Iraq” (2005) – Using a Yellowstone National Park postcard as inspiration, Fairey used oil derricks and camels to comment on Donald Rumsfeld’s “shock and awe” campaign in Iraq. The imagery feels both familiar and disturbing, inviting the viewer in and making them reconsider their preexisting ideas.

Fairey’s 2008 Obama poster wasn’t done for the Obama campaign, but did have the blessing of the campaign. Fairey considered the challenges Obama faced. Politically, Obama was a relative newcomer. He wasn’t white, which was a disadvantage in our divided world. “I thought about the JFK poster from his 1960 [campaign] where he’s looking into the distance with vision. I was drawn to that image because of that sense of vision and conviction,” Fairey said.

He remembered Obama’s speech at the DNC in 2004 when Obama said, “We’re not red states. We’re not blue states. We’re the United States.” “I used his face in shadow on one side and highlighted the other, separating it into a red side and blue side with a convergence in the middle. It worked symbolically.”

Fairey posted the image to the web and allowed free high-res downloads. “That was one of the first times I realized the potential of the Internet and social media to get stuff around.”

Shepard Fairey addresses the LCAD audience alongside the exhibition’s curator, Pedro Alonzo

There are a few past works Fairey wouldn’t do today. A poster of George Bush during the Iraq war that incorporated a Hitler mustache. A commentary on the Sandy Hook shooting with the caption: “America: The land where God saves & Satan invests in assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.”

“The whole Hitler thing is lazy,” Fairey said. “As much as I think there should have been opposition to the Iraq war, I got death threats from that [poster]. But now I’m trying to think more strategically. Does this get me a pat on the back from people who already agree with me? Or does this shift someone’s opinion?”

“War By Numbers” (2007) – Drawing inspiration from Lyndon Johnson’s 1964 ad campaign of a little girl plucking flower petals in a countdown to nuclear war, Fairey uses friendly and innocent imagery alongside military planes and weaponry

As for André the Giant, Fairey never met him. André died in 1993, when Fairey’s work was still underground. But André’s daughter contacted Fairey in the late ‘90s, expressing curiosity about the man behind her father’s iconic image. “My mom really hates your work,” she wrote. “But I wanted to decide for myself.” Fairey explained the backstory, assuring her there was nothing disrespectful about the message, and offering to send her free posters. “That’s nice of you,” she said. “But it would just piss my mom off.”

It’s a fitting story for Fairey’s 34-year (and counting) career. Consistent with those same philosophical ideas he was drawn to in college, his work remains challenging and disruptive. It sparks thoughtful controversy and aims to upend the status quo. And, lately, it strives to reach across the political aisle and ask people to reconsider their views – about race, war, money, power, oppression and all the forces that brought our country to where it is today. If it takes flowers and sunsets to build bridges, so be it. It’s still done with Fairey’s punk rock heart.

“America’s Savings” (2016) – Shepard Fairey reflects on more than three decades of work and how it’s evolved over time

